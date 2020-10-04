Latest News: SSR Family's Lawyer On AIIMS Report, LJP Breaks Out Of NDA In Bihar & More

CM Yogi on Hathras protests

Reacting to the Opposition's continued protests on the Hathras horror, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, claimed the Opposition did not like the development being done by his work. He alleged that the Opposition was trying to stoke communal riots. The Opposition has heavily criticised the CM with demanding his resignation over the reports of the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men.

Read: Hathras Case: Yogi Claims 'Opposition Trying To Stoke Communal Riots' After Conspiracy FIR

SSR Family's lawyer on leaked AIIMS report

On Sunday, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh- the counsel for Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed shock at the details of the alleged AIIMS report which has been leaked. A day earlier, various media houses concluded that Sushant had committed suicide citing the AIIMS' purported analysis of his post-mortem report and other evidence. While Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the inquiry panel has been quoted as saying that there is no evidence of murder, no official statement has been released so far.

Read: Sushant Family's Lawyer 'highly Perturbed By AIIMS Report'; Hits Out & Plans CBI Approach

LJP to go lone in Bihar election

In a massive setback to the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday, has decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, as per sources. A resolution has also been passed for an LJP-BJP government at the Central Parliamentary Board meeting headed by LJP chief Chirag Paswan currently being held in Patna. Moreover, all MLAs have vowed to 'strengthen PM Modi', say sources. His father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital on Saturday and may have to undergo another one in few weeks, said Chirag.

Read: Bihar Elections 2020: LJP Won't Contest Under CM Nitish Kumar's Leadership; Future Unclear

Rahul promises to scrap farm laws if elected to power

In a massive announcement, Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that 'if Congress voted to power (at Centre) it will scrap the Farm laws' while addressing a Kheti Bachao rally in Punjab's Ludhiana. Lashing out at the Modi government why the laws were passed hurriedly in parliament. Pointing out at the widespread farmer protest, he questioned how the BJP could claim that 'farmers are happy?'.

I give you guarantee that the day Congress party come to the power, we will scrap these three black laws and throw them in waste paper basket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Punjab's Moga during party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'. #FarmBills pic.twitter.com/dC1ER8bPAM — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Read: In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi Vows To Scrap 'black Farm Laws' When Congress Forms Govt At Centre

SSR's house help claims Rhea consumed drugs

In a sensational development in Republic Media Network's fight for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's house help Neeraj Singh has, without mincing words, confessed that Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty would take drugs. Singh gave an eye-witness testimony that Rhea and Showik would consume 'ganja' often and that he has disclosed the truth to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also revealed that Rhea would send Showik and Sushant's staff manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs.

Read: On Tape: Sushant's Cook Neeraj Claims 'Rhea & Showik Consumed Drugs'; Cites Miranda's Role

