Latest News: Stalin Slams AIADMK Over Violence; YouTube Bans Trump’s Account Indefinitely

Stalin Lashes Out At AIADMK After Delhi Violence, Udhayanidhi Fires 'dictatorship' Remark

As Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence on January 26, during the tractor rally called by farmers protesting the three farm laws, DMK chief MK Stalin blamed the AIADMK. Reacting to the violence, MK Stalin opined that had AIADMK not supported the farm laws in the Parliament, Centre would not be able to pass it. He also said that the reason for such violence in the national capital is the "attitude of the Central government." While he urged both sides for a peaceful solution, his son and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi came down heavily on both Centre and State government.

Read full story here

Jharkhand CM Announces 75% Jobs In Private Sector Will Be Reserved For Locals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that his government will soon put together a new domicile policy and reserve 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector for people of the state. The chief minister also added that the government will recruit school teachers and police personnel.

Read full story here

For Peacebuilding, India's UN Envoy TS Tirumurti Pledges $150,000

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti on Tuesday pledged $150,000 (USD) as part of the peacebuilding fund. Tirumurti stated that the world needs to prioritise on peacebuilding which will have an impact in the post-conflict situations so that funds get utilised to the optimum.

"We extend our support to the activities of the peacebuilding fund and as a token of our engagement, India would like to announce today a pledge of USD 150,000 to the fund's activities and program this year," said TS Tirumurti.

Read full story here

'We've Got A Long Way To Go', Says Biden As US Prepares To Buy 200 Mn More COVID Doses

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that the government working on a plan to purchase additional 200 million doses of Coronavirus vaccines that have been authorised for emergency use. Notably, the country hit yet another grim milestone yesterday after crossing 25 million infections mark. Biden informed that his administration will increase overall weekly vaccination distribution to states and tribal territories from 8.6 million doses to a minimum of 10 million doses. This came up after the review of the current vaccine supply and manufacturing plans.

Read full story here

YouTube Ban: Google Extends Suspension Of Donald Trump's Channel 'indefinitely'

Online video sharing platform, YouTube, extended its suspension of former President Donald Trump's channel indefinitely. YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said, "In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended." Stating that video-sharing platform's teams are staying vigilant, Ivy Choi also said that the teams will be closely monitoring the platform for any new developments.

Read full story here