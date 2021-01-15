Latest News: Sundar Picks Smith On Debut; 10 Vaccine Recipients Dead; COVID Vaccine FAQs

Amit Shah to chair meeting of Benjal BJP unit

Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting at BJP's headquarters in Delhi to strategise and discuss party's roadmap for polls on Friday. According to sources, Bengal BJP's top brass will meet the central BJP leadership. This key meeting is slated to take place at 2 pm. The sources further revealed that Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, party's national vice-president Mukul Roy, and Amitava Chakraborty will attend the scheduled meeting in presence of BJP's general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national joint general secretary Shiv Prakash and senior leader Arvind Menon.

BJP ally INLD leader to hold tractor rally

As the farmers continue to protest over the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that he will start a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala on Friday. INLD leader further informed that over thousands of party workers will participate in the tractor rally. This comes after Abhay Singh Chautala earlier this week wrote to Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, offering his conditional resignation from the state Assembly in support of the agitating farmers.

Govt releases FAQs about vaccines

The Health Ministry has released a series of frequently asked questions on various aspects COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the massive inoculation drive that is set to begin across the country on January 16. The Government has said that two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be administered to an individual, to complete the Vaccination schedule. According to the FAQs, protective levels of antibodies are generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Sundar picks Smith on debut

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar made his Test debut in India vs Australia 4th Test that got underway on Friday, January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Sundar's journey from being a net bowler added as a backup to making his debut for India in the purest format of the game is nothing short of a fairytale. Sundar tossed up the ball which was spinning into Smith's pads. The Australian flicked the ball towards the short midwicket region without realizing that there is a fielder placed exactly for that shot. Smith hit the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma who grabbed a sharp catch to draw the curtain over Smith's innings. The Australian No. 4 was dismissed after a well made 36(77).

10 vaccine recipients die in Germany

After the deaths of 10 people who passed away soon after having been inoculated against the novel coronavirus disease, Specialists from Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institute are looking into it. Brigitte Keller-Stanislawski, the head of the institute's department of the safety of medicinal products and medical devices, said on Thursday. The deceased were aged between 79 to 93, all with antecedent diseases. The time between vaccination and death ranged from several hours to four days, according to the medical expert.

