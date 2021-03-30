Latest News: Supriyo Defends Himself; New Edition Of 'Exam Warriors'; DMK Accuses AIADMK

'Didn't Slap, Only Gestured', Says Babul Supriyo After Video Hitting Party Worker Surfaces

Amid the electoral stir in Bengal, a new controversy sparked after a video of Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo slapping a man in the party office surfaced. The alleged video that went viral Monday, showed the singer- turned BJP leader purportedly slapping the man who had repeatedly asked him to start serious campaigning on the field instead of posing before TV cameras and giving bytes.

EAM Jaishankar, President Ghani Exchange Views On Peace Process In Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani here and shared India's perspectives on the peace process in the war-torn country. Jaishankar is in the capital of Tajikistan for the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) ministerial conference to be held on Tuesday. "Honour to call on President @ashrafghani before the commencement of @HeartofAsia_IP Conference. Shared our perspectives on the peace process," Jaishankar tweeted.

90% US Adults To Be Eligible For Vaccine By April 19: Biden

US President Joe Biden has announced that 90 per cent of the adults in the US would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by April 19 and the final 10 percent no later than May 1. The vaccination drive under the Biden administration has been going in at an unprecedented pace. As many as 100 million shots have been administered in less than 60 days of his administration and they are now moving on to the next 100 million shots in just 40 days.

"I'm pleased to announce that at least 90 per cent of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April the 19th, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines," Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday.

PM Modi Announces New Edition Of 'Exam Warriors' To Help Students Remain 'stress Free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday the new edition of 'Exam Warriors' was updated by him. He informed that the new edition has been enriched with valuable new mantras for student, parents and teachers. He asked students-- who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier. The new edition is available at all retail stores as well as on online platforms. The Exam Warriors module is also available on the NaMo App.

As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available.



The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam. https://t.co/4DLeHLVWi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

DMK Accuses AIADMK Of Indulging In 'malicious Campaign' Against KN Nehru, Complains To CEO

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has lodged a complaint with the Cheif Electoral Officer (CEO) and demanded an inquiry into AIADMK's 'malicious campaign' against the party's principal secretary KN Nehru. The complaint lodged by DMK comes after 6 police personnel in Trichy's Thillainagar police station were found to have allegedly taken bribes from DMK to convert postal votes in favour of the party in the City. In its complaint to the CEO, DMK accused AIADMK and the media that was loyal to the ruling party to be 'indulging in bringing bad reputation to the party and its leaders'.

