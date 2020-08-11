Latest News: Sushant's Father's Text To Rhea Accessed; Trump Escorted After Shooting

Sushant's father's November 2019 text to Rhea accessed

Sushant's father KK Singh has alleged that Rhea had blocked him from her contacts and had also been reluctant to let Sushant contact him. In a WhatsApp message accessed by Republic Media Network, Singh told Rhea in November 2019 that he has every right to know about Sushant and asked for details as she was getting him treated. He had also messaged Sushant's manager Shruti Modi asking her to contact him. He had even urged Shruti to send a flight ticket for him from Patna to Mumbai since she did not want to communicate with him.

"When you know that I'm Sushant's father and I'm trying to contact you, why don't you talk to me? what is happening? You're his friend and you've been taking care of him and getting him treated. I have the right to know everything about Sushant too. So call me to give me all the details.", said KK Singh to Rhea Chakraborty in his message in Hindi.

PM Modi to meet 10 chief ministers after continued coronavirus surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet 10 chief ministers to discuss Covid-19 situation as India witnessed a single-day spike of 53,601 new coronavirus cases on August 10, taking the total case tally 22,68,675. The country recorded more cases in a day than the United States and Brazil for the seventh consecutive day. As many as 871 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll to 45,257. Earlier, the ministry had said that the coronavirus infection remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases.

Trump escorted from briefing room after shooting outside White House

US President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted from the Briefing Room on August 10 during a regular news conference following a shooting near the White House. Minutes later, he returned and continued the briefing and said that the situation "very well seems to be under control". The shooting reportedly took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from the White House. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine the suspect's motive.

"There was a shooting outside the White House and seems to be very well under control. I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. Somebody has been taken to hospital. Seems the person was shot by Secret Service," Trump said.

Sachin Pilot thanks Gandhi family for 'addressing grievances'

Sachin Pilot thanked Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after returning to the party. Taking to Twitter, Pilot said that he is “firm” in his belief and will continue to work for a “better India”. Amid several allegations of tampering with democratic principles and indulging in horse-trading by the BJP, Pilot said that he will work to 'protect the democratic values' that the Congress party cherishes.

I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish pic.twitter.com/kzS4Qi1rnm — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 10, 2020

UNGA President-elect on Kashmir issue raised by Pakistan

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN General Assembly president-elect Volkan Bozkir on Tuesday said that he is ready to 'help' Pakistan and India within his mandate to resolve their differences on Kashmir issue if requested by both the parties. Bozkir said that the resolution of the Kashmir issue was vital for sustainable peace in South Asia, and offered that he can help as per his mandate. The UNGA president-elect arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

"If my assistance is requested by the parties, I will be ready to provide contributions within my mandate," he said.



