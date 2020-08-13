Latest News: Sushant's Sister Demands CBI Probe; US Relaxes H1-B Rules; Bengaluru Violence

Sushant's sister voices support for CBI inquiry

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has voiced her support for CBI inquiry and released a video in which she is appealing to everyone to stand together and demand an inquiry by the central investigating agency into the late actor's death. She said that the family deserve justice for Sushant otherwise they will never find closure.

"We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won't be able to live a peaceful life. I request you from the bottom of my heart to stand together and demand a CBI inquiry because we have the right to know the truth. Thank you," she says in the video.

Bengaluru Violence: Police Extends Section 144 In DJ Halli, KG Halli

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15. The decision comes in the wake of violence which took place on Tuesday night over a derogatory social media post. Earlier on August 12, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

US Relaxes H1-B Rules Under 'national Interest'

After drawing criticism over its visa ban move, the Trump administration has now announced some relaxations for the H1-B visa holders, allowing them to enter the country if they will be returning to the same jobs they had secured before the proclamation of the visa ban. The US Department of State advisory has informed that the dependants of H1-B visa holders including spouses and children will also be allowed to travel along with them. Earlier on June 22, US President Donald Trump had signed the proclamation suspending entry of certain immigrant visa applicants including H1-B till December 31, 2020. The Trump administration had reasoned that immigrant employees take away the jobs for American citizens who require additional support due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

India To UN: High-time global players calibrated nations' COVID efforts

Indian told the United Nations that COVID-19 has adversely impacted almost all initiatives which contribute to peacebuilding among nations. India noted that the pandemic has worsened conflict situations to the extent that countries are having to tackle strife along with a growing humanitarian crisis rather than address other important issues relating to peacebuilding. During an open debate at the UN Security Council on `Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace', India said, "We are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused global disruption on a scale that has not been experienced before by this generation. The pandemic is still raging, and its implications, though hard to foretell in exact terms, is certain to be profound and multidimensional.”

Kamala Harris talks about her parents in her first campaign with Biden

Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris talked about her Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents during the first campaign with the Democratic presidential nominee. The California Senator said that it was in the search of world-class education that her parents, Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan Harris came to the United States. She credited civil rights protests of the 1960s for bringing parents together and recalled how they used to take her, buckled up in the crib, to the protest that called for justice.

"My mother and father, they came from opposite sides of the world to arrive in America. One from India and the other from Jamaica in search of a world-class education. But what brought them together was the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And that is how they met as students in the streets of Oakland marching and shouting for this thing called justice in a struggle that continues today," the Democrat leader added.

