Latest News: Sushant's Sister Demands Truth; Swamy For CBI Probe; Rafale In Missile Scare

Sushant's sister Shweta issues strong statement after FIR

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty in Rajiv Nagar Police station in Patna, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has declared her war-cry in the fight for justice for her brother's mysterious death in Mumbai earlier last month. She took to Instagram with a picture of Sushant's memorial corner at his Patna home and wrote, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".

The FIR has been lodged against the actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC after she had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an enquiry into the death. Five other persons have also been reportedly booked for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy'.

Read full story: Sushant's Sister Shweta Issues Strong Statement After FIR; 'If Truth Doesn't Matter...'

Subramanian Swamy states big takeaway on FIR against Rhea

Reacting to the development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy said that if Bihar Police is serious about maintaining its stance in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput, then CBI probe is inevitable.

If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2020

Read full story: Subramanian Swamy States Big Takeaway On FIR Against Rhea, Bihar Cops' Sushant Case Entry

Iran missile scare 'very close' to where India's 5 Rafale halted

While India awaits the arrival of the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft, a mid-transit scare occurred on the during the final leg of their journey. Three missiles that were a part of an Iranian exercise landed near Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that houses the US and French troops along with aircraft. This sounded off an alert for India as the first batch of India's five Rafale fighter due to arrive at Ambala on Wednesday had landed at the Al Dhafra base as a part of overnight halt.

Read full story: Iran Missile Scare 'very Close' To Where India's 5 Rafale Halted; Sparked Late-night Alarm

Congress reopens 'Rafale Scam' angle before jets arrival

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that the government has compromised with the national security as it has ordered only 36 Rafale aircraft instead of 126. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Madhya Pradesh CM slammed the BJP government and claimed that it has not been able to tell the price of one Rafale jet yet despite asking questions.

आख़िर राफ़ेल fighter plane आ गया। १२६ राफ़ेल ख़रीदने के लिए कोंग्रेस के नेतृत्व में UPA ने २०१२ में फैंसला लिया था और १८ राफ़ेल को छोड़कर कर बाकि भारत सरकार की HAL में निर्माण का प्रावधान था। यह भारत में आत्मनिर्भर होने का प्रमाण था। एक राफ़ेल की क़ीमत ₹७४६ करोड़ तय की गई थी — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 29, 2020

Read full story: Congress Reopens 'Rafale Scam' Angle Before Jets' Arrival; Upholds Deal UPA Wanted

Delhi govt rejects L-G-approved lawyers

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has dismissed the proposed list of lawyers to represent the Delhi Police in the riot cases in northeast Delhi that prevailed earlier in February. Kejriwal’s cabinet said on Tuesday said that the proposed list of lawyers must be changed for a 'fair and impartial trial'. In what seems to be another point of a faceoff between the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi government, the decision by the cabinet comes after L-G Anil Baijal asked CM Kejriwal to decide on the matter within a week.

Delhi Cabinet led by Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal dismisses the panel of advocates appointed to represent Delhi Police in Delhi riots case.



Delhi cabinet directs Home Dept to appoint the best lawyers for a fair and impartial trial. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 28, 2020

Read full story: Kejriwal's Govt Rejects L-G-approved Lawyers To Represent Delhi Police In Riots Cases

Pilot camp's Bhanwar Lal Sharma files plea in HC

Amid Rajasthan political crisis, state's MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, who belongs to the Pilot camp, filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday, seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in alleged horse-trading case. The petition also seeks to quash Special Operations Group (SOG) FIR registered against him in the case.

Read full story: Pilot Camp's Bhanwar Lal Sharma Files Plea In HC, Seeks NIA Probe Into 'horse-trading'