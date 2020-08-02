Latest News: Sushant's Sister Writes To PM Modi; WHO Introduces 'recovery Fatigue'

WHO now introduces 'recovery fatigue' fear

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip on some parts of the world, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that it is likely to be “lengthy”. On Saturday, WHO said in a statement after an emergency meeting that the members of the agency have ‘highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of the COVID-19 pandemic’ and even warned the risk of ‘response fatigue’ keeping in mind the socio-economic pressures on countries.

“The #COVID19 pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come. Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks..."-@DrTedros told the Committee in his opening remarks on Friday pic.twitter.com/BJ03nhg5sM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 1, 2020

'Ramayan Encyclopedia' cover to be unveiled by PM Modi

As Ayodhya is gearing up for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch the cover page of a ‘Ramayan Encyclopedia’ on August 5, as per reports. PM Modi along with the cabinet ministers, will attend the ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya that will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram Temple.

India-made Shycocan gets US FDA & EU Nod

The research wing of Bengaluru based Organisation De Scalene-developed device called "SHYCOCAN" (Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon) which is said to neutralize the coronavirus has received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union for manufacturing last week.

Indian Techie who spotted lost Vikram lander says Pragyaan seems 'intact'

In a major development, Indian techie and space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian who spotted Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface, has said that rover Pragyan may be 'intact' on Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan2's Pragyan "ROVER" intact on Moon's surface & has rolled out few metres from the skeleton Vikram lander whose payloads got disintegrated due to rough landing | More details in below tweets @isro #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander #PragyanRover (1/4) pic.twitter.com/iKSHntsK1f — Shan (Shanmuga Subramanian) (@Ramanean) August 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes to PM Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Lokmanya Tilak and appealed to him for justice in her brother's death investigation.

My Dear Sir,

It is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak’s “the sense of justice” that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP. 🙏 @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/8kIgyUZpjP — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020

Stormy Congress fight breaks out in virtual meeting

Congress party’s virtual meet turned out to be a heated session involving two sitting party MPs lashing out the senior national leadership, that is, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for the dismal electoral performances of 2014 and 2019, as per highly-placed sources.

SpaceX Crew Dragon departs from International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon, that left the planet at least 62 days ago, has undocked from International Space Station (ISS) for return to Earth. The space agency said that SpaceX Dragon Endeavour has exited the “approach ellipsoid” around the International Space Station (ISS) and is on a safe trajectory.

And they are off! @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have left the @Space_Station!



🛰️62 days on board

🌎~1024 Earth orbits

🚀Saw 1 visiting vehicle leave & 1 arrive

🧪~114 hours of research

👨‍🚀 4 spacewalks for @AstroBehnken with @Astro_SEAL



📺Tune in @ https://t.co/0tGwqaAWLt pic.twitter.com/mLf43S4QTP — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) August 2, 2020

