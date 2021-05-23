Latest News: Sushil Kumar Arrested; B'desh Lifts Travel Ban To Israel; Cyclone Yaas Update

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi To Hold Meeting With HM, Top Officials To Review Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas with top ministers and senior government officials on Sunday. The meeting will feature representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) along with Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries. Preparations to tackle the cyclonic storm will be discussed in the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Ministers from the Cabinet are also expected to join PM Modi.

PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching #CycloneYaas today.



HM & other ministers will also join. pic.twitter.com/NHVf1Jf4Da — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Olympian Sushil Kumar Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell In Chhatrasal Stadium Case

Weeks after Sushil Kumar was reported absconding, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the Olympic wrestler in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case. As per Special CP-Special Cell Neeraj Thakur, Sushil Kumar was arrested in Delhi on Sunday morning along with his associate Ajay Kumar in the murder of 23-year-old junior wrestler Sagar Rana. A team of Special Cell SR led by Inspector Shivkumar, inspector Karambir and supervised by ACP Attar Singh has arrested the wrestler Sushil Kumar and Ajay from Mundka area of the national capital.

"Wrestler Sushil Kumar has not been arrested yet. A team of Delhi Police is present in Punjab," says a Senior Official of Delhi Police



A non-bailable warrant was issued against Sushil Kumar & others in case relating to the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

Bangladesh Lifts Air Travel Ban To Israel, Issues New Passport Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Joining other Muslim-majority countries by easing its stance towards Israel, Bangladesh on Saturday, lifted its travel ban to Israel - hinting at a shift in Bangla-Israel relations. Bangladeshi passports which earlier read 'This passport is valid for all countries for the world except Israel' now reads 'This passport is valid for all countries for the world', as per Bangladeshi news site 'Weekly blitz'. Bangladesh which backs a sovereign Palestinian state is one of the 26 countries which did not recognize Israel as a state over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Bihar: IMA Forms 8-member Panel To Probe 96 Doctor Fatalities In State In 2nd COVID Wave

With doctor fatalities rising amid India's second COVID wave, the Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Bihar Branch has constituted an eight-member committee on Saturday, to probe the reason of the rise in deaths. The committee which will be headed by Dr. Sahjanand Prasad Singh - IMA President-elect - will ascertain as to why Bihar tops the list of doctor deaths due to COVID in India. Bihar has seen 96 fatalities in doctors as per IMA.

COVID-19: Family Members, Dependents Now Covered Under Vaccination At Workplaces

Family members and dependents of workers can now also be covered under the COVID-19 inoculation drive at industrial and workplace vaccination centers, announced by the Health Ministry on Saturday.

In a letter to all chief secretaries, the Health Ministry said, “The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCS (COVID Vaccination Centers) and the Workplace CVCS."

