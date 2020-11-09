Latest News: Swamy Advises PM To Thank Trump, Melania-Trump To Part Ways; Kerala Reopens

Swamy wants PM Modi to thank Trump

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that it will be good if PM Narendra Modi also tweets to Donald Trump as he is the President till January next year and thank for being "such a good friend" of India. Dr Swamy also suggested that PM Modi should invite Trump to come to India as a special guest during the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony.

Read: Subramanian Swamy Advises Inviting Trump For Republic Day; 'don't Fawn Over Biden-Harris'

RJD chief urges workers to remain vigilant

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday decided to keep his birthday celebrations simple as his party requested the karyakartas to stay at home and avoid turning up at his house to personally greet. In a tweet in Hindi, the party also asked its workers to "keep their vigilant presence" in the area for counting on November 10. "A humble request to all well-wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted.

Read: On 32nd B'day, Tejashwi Asks RJD To Be Vigilant & 'behave Well' On Bihar Counting Day

Delhi Assembly to quiz ex-FB staff

The Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony has summoned a former Facebook employee in wake of several allegations of being biased against the social media platform. The committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has summoned Mark S Luckie, a former employee of Facebook. The committee has sent Luckie a formal notice and asked him to appear before it on Tuesday, November 10 for the relevant proceedings.

Read: Delhi Assembly Committee To Examine Ex-Facebook Employee On November 10

Kerala reopens amid COVID

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga and Ayurveda centres have added momentum to medical tourism in Kerala following the reopening of the tourism sector in the state. Many people have taken up yoga as a measure to boost immunity amid the pandemic. Recently, Pradnya Patil, the first Indian woman who won the Guinness World Records for doing yoga continuously for 103 hours, is on a two-day visit to the Indimasi Healing Village in Kerala as part of her efforts to understand more about curative yoga. While sharing her personal experience about the importance of yoga she said that yoga will be vital as an immunity booster in a post-COVID-19 world.

Read: Yoga & Ayurveda Centres Picks Momentum In Kerala As Tourism Reopens Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Melania, Trump to part ways: Ex-aide

Rumours are doing rounds that the former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump, who has lost the 2020 United States presidential elections to Democratic opponent Joe Biden. According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, while Joe Biden headed for Delaware to give his victory speech, incumbent First Lady Melania Trump was allegedly said to be waiting for the Republican candidate Trump to concede his defeat to Biden and finally leave the White House in January when he demits office.

Read: Melania 'counting Minutes' Till Trumps Leave White House: Ex-aide Says Couple To Part Ways