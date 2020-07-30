Latest News: Sushant's Family Files SC Caveat; Gehlot Plans CLP Meet; Tech CEOs Grilled

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Files Caveat In SC

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor's death investigation, moved the apex court earlier in the day. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Gehlot To Hold CLP Meeting

Amid the ongoing political uproar in the Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to chair the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday July 30, at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. This comes a day after the deadlock over convening the assembly session ended with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14. Various strategies to deal with the ongoing political crisis will be discussed in the Legislature Party meeting. Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara, in-charge Avinash Pande, and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will also be present at the meeting.

Swamy cites evidence on why he thinks Sushant’s death is not suicide

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a picture stating 24-point evidence that shows why he thinks that the actor's death is not a suicide. Swamy has been demanding a CBI probe in the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and has alleged that it was a murder. The picture shared by Swamy has 26 evidence points, out of which 24 support the theory of murder, while only two support the theory of suicide.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Rajasthan PCC Chief hopes for Pilot’s return

Responding to Sachin Pilot's congratulatory tweet, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasra thanked the former for extending his good wishes. Dotasra then alleged that Pilot is enjoying the hospitality of BJP and the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government. He expressed hope that the former Deputy CM would return to Jaipur and extend solidarity with the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Shocking emails reveal how Zuckerberg neutralised a competitor

While CEOs of four tech giants Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Apple's Tim Cook were virtually in front of the US Congress, the committee brought up 2012 conversations between Zuckerberg and his CFO David Ebersman before they decided to acquire Instagram. The conversations indicated that Facebook bought Instagram to eliminate competition in the future.

FBI worries over Chinese spies stealing COVID-19 research

With soaring US-China relations amid the coronavirus outbreak, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has contacted the University of Texas over the allegations of Chinese Consulate in Houston seeking to obtain the University's research on COVID-19, South China Morning Post reported. The University of Texas informed the faculty and research staff on Monday that it was contacted by FBI for the investigation.

