Latest News: Swamy Slams CMs Over NEET-JEE; Rhea Arrives At DRDO; London Supports SSR

Subramanian Swamy’s litmus test for CMs

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that if the Chief Ministers do not invoke the Disaster Management Act (DMA) for the students appearing for the NEE-JEE exams then they are "not for students" but for "embarrassing" PM Modi. Further slamming them, the Rajya Sabha MP said they then "want chaos, not solutions".

Support for Sushant in London through posters & displays

People across the world have joined in prayers seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as three Central agencies continue to uncover the truth behind the Bollywood actor’s mysterious death. The nation had united with movements like ‘Justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI for SSR’, after which the Supreme Court had ordered the CBI probe in Sushant's case. Global prayers for SSR continue, as the role of those accused in the actor’s death, including ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty grows deeper with each revelation of the investigation.

Rhea arrives at DRDO for 4th day of questioning

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik arrive at DRDO guesthouse for questioning as the actor gets summoned for the fourth time by the CBI. Her car was being trailed by the Mumbai Police van for protection. Meanwhile, Goa Hotelier Gaurav Arya has reached the ED's office as of Monday morning. His acquaintance, Kunal Jani known for his investment in the hospitality sectors is also been quizzed. This comes days after an alleged 'drug-nexus' was exposed after Rhea Chakraborty's chats discussing narcotics with Gaurav Arya surfaced.

Centre predicts 'very significant control' in COVID-19 by Diwali

Amid spiking COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that the situation may come under 'very significant control' by Diwali while addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation.

"Hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said. "But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle."

Fake news factory overdrive to scuttle probe, says customs official

Top officials in the Customs who have been investigating the Kerala gold smuggling scam through diplomatic channels in the state have called out the fake news factory and accused them of being on an ‘overdrive’ to scuttle the investigation. On Sunday, local media reported that Customs Assistant Commissioner NS Dev was removed from the investigation team for allegedly leaking the written statement of Swapna Suresh to the media.

Imran Khan blames India for FATF blacklisting

Pakistan’s economy will be shattered due to inflation and the value of Pakistani Rupee will fall drastically if the country is blacklisted at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday. He also blamed India for trying to ‘push’ his country on the blacklist. He said, for two years, India has been trying to blacklist Pakistan by ‘lobbying with the international community.’

China's top diplomat forced to concede Xinjiang atrocities

Chinese foreign minister defended the detention camps in Xinjiang along with the Hong Kong's new controversial security law on Sunday, while sidelining the human rights concerns by several nations and warning against interference in Chinese affairs.

“The rights of all trainees in the education and training program, though their minds have been encroached by terrorism and extremism, have been fully guaranteed,” he told a conference at the French Institute of International Relations. “Now all of them have graduated, there is no one in the education and training centre now. They all have found jobs.”

