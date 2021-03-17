Latest News: Sweden Halts AstraZeneca Jabs, Assam Election Update; Adhir Ranjan Blasts TMC

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges TMC Govt Of 'smuggling Coal, Cows & Women' Into Bengal

On March 16, Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary laid a shocking accusation against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over its alleged involvement in the trafficking incidents in the state. While speaking to ANI in Murshidabad, Chowdhury claimed that along with coal and cow smuggling the ruling party of Bengal is also trafficking women into the state.

Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter & sisters are also smuggled into Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) & bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress (16.03) pic.twitter.com/29Kja10Uwy — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Read full story here

Assam Election: UPPL, BFP & Raijor Dal Announce Candidates List For Third Phase

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF), a part of the Grand Alliance of eight parties, and the newly floated Raijor Dal have announced the list of candidates for the third phase of Assam assembly polls on April six.

Read full story here

Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Raise Abortion Upper Limit To 24 Weeks; Oppn Seeks Scrutiny

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the bill that provides for raising the upper limit for legal termination of pregnancy from 20 to 24 weeks and expands the access of women to safe and legal abortion on "therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian and social grounds" for “special categories of women”, including rape survivors, victims of incest, those with disabilities and minors, even as the Opposition demanded that it be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

Read full story here

Sweden Halts Rollout Of AstraZeneca Vaccine As Precautionary Measure; UK Backs Vaccine

After reports of serious blood clotting, Sweden on March 16 joined other European countries in halting the rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs. Sweden’s health agency announced that the country is pausing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines as a precautionary measure. Nations including Germany, Italy, France Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia have already suspended the use of vaccine amid safety concerns.

Read full story here

Austria Calls On EU To 'correct' Inequalities In The Vaccine Distribution

Several central and European countries are pressing the European Union to set up a “corrective mechanism” to address “inequalities” in the vaccine distribution within the bloc. According to AP, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for greater transparency in coronavirus vaccines. Kurz hosted his Czech, Bulgarian and Slovenian counterparts in Vienna Tuesday, with the Latvian and Croatian leaders joining by videoconference.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.