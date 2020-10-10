Latest News: Tej Pratap Targets Nitish; Posters Outside Chinese Embassy; Datar HBS Dean

Tej Pratap Yadav targets Nitish Kumar over JDU poll slogan 'irony'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over Janata Dal (United) poll slogan "Tarakki Dikhti Hai" (Development is visible). Tej Pratap posted a picture from his Twitter handle that shows an old skinny man sitting near a van bearing Nitish's poster alongside the aforementioned slogan. He took a jibe at the CM, stating that 15 years of development is sitting on the ground. The picture posted by Tej Pratap Yadav went viral on Friday and Twitteratis started sharing to point out the irony.

15 साल बाद भी "तरक्की" नीचे बैठी रह गई चच्चा..! देख लो। pic.twitter.com/SrZ6d4cZlO — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) October 9, 2020

Celebratory posters crop up outside Chinese Embassy on Taiwan National Day

After China issued a diktat to Indian media for coverage of the National Day of Taiwan, observed on October 10, large posters wishing Taiwan on its ‘National Day’ have come up outside the Chinese Embassy complex in New Delhi. The posters have been put up by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. He posted visuals of the posters from his Twitter handle on Saturday early morning with the hashtag '#TaiwanNationalDay'. This is seen as a major embarrassment for Beijing as it comes days after Chinese Embassy in India instructed Indian media persons to 'stick to Indian government's stance on Taiwan' while reporting on the upcoming 'National Day of Taiwan'.

Harvard Business School names Indian-origin Srikant Datar as new Dean

Harvard University named Srikant Datar as the dean of its business school. Datar, the Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Business Administration and the senior associate dean for Harvard Business School (HBS), will become the second consecutive dean hailing from India to lead the most prestigious 112-year-old institution. Datar will begin his service on January 1, 2021, replacing Nitin Nohria, who will leave in December after a decade in the job. Srikant Datar has spent almost 25 years in HBS and also contributed to Harvard's creative response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Srikant Datar has been named dean of @HarvardHBS, and will begin his service on January 1 https://t.co/YofD8GgXNQ — Harvard University (@Harvard) October 9, 2020

Goa govt ties up with India Post for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

The Goa Government has tied up with India Post to get 11,000 farmers enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Nidhi scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said on October 9. During a press conference, the Deputy CM said that postmen will go to the homes of these farmers with enrollment forms.

"A total of 11,000 Goan farmers who could not enrol so far for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being reached to their doorstep through the Postman. The local postman who we are used to seeing bringing mail to our doorstep so far will come to fill the form for the 11,000 farmers in the state who are eligible for this scheme as per the department records," said Kavlekar, who is also the Agriculture Minister of the state.

Amul's twist To Kamala Harris' comeback during VP debate

After the Vice Presidential Debate for US elections wrapped up, Dairy giant Amul waded into the poll fever and released a new Topical. As Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence faced each other in the debate moderated by Susan Page, all eyes were set to the drama that was to unfold. Two things went viral once the Debate was over - the fly on Pence's head and the phrase by Harris - 'I'm speaking.' Depicting the same in their Topical, Amul in its new doodle has written 'Mr Vice President I'm Snacking.' The quote refers to Harris' 'I'm speaking' remark on Mike Pence when the latter attempted to intervene while she was speaking. The Amul doodle also wrote: "Eat without interruptions."

#Amul Topical: Sparring in debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence! pic.twitter.com/kqxa1Vs2LF — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) October 9, 2020

