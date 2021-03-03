Latest News: Tejashwi Backs Mamata; Rahul Gandhi Accepts Emergency Was Mistake & More

Tejashwi backs Mamata

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said their priority and duty is not to let any communal and fascist force come to power in poll-bound West Bengal. Ahead of the Bengal elections, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD had solidified its alliance with Trinamool Congress (TMC). RJD has also announced its plans to contest the assembly polls in Assam, in coalition with the Congress and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

Kejriwal approves child welfare schemes

Ahead of Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, the Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday has approved child welfare schemes worth ₹185 crores, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for several schemes, including scholarships for minority communities and the ''Ladli scheme''. ₹ 76 crores was approved to provide pre-matric, post-matric, and merit scholarships for class 1-12 students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, whereas ₹ 100 crores were approved for the ''Ladli scheme'' that looks at empowering school-going girls, as per the official statement.

Piyush Goyal backs affordable innovation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that innovation has to be affordable for the people, accessible to the masses, and should have an impact on society while addressing the Global Bio-India Startup Conclave, 2021 organized by the Department of Biotechnology. During the event, the project development cell of DBT was launched. Five new technologies were also launched.

Rahul Gandhi accepts Emergency was a mistake

Expressing an atypical view, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday admitted that the 'Emergency' imposed by his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 was a “mistake” and what happened over the next 21 months was “wrong”. The Congress MP also said that the Emergency period - during which constitutional rights and civil liberties were suspended, the media was severely restricted and many opposition leaders were imprisoned - was "fundamentally different from the current scenario."

Jaishankar on delivery of vax to Cambodia

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said that Cambodia, on March 2, received 1 lakh doses of Made in India vaccine shots under its Vaccine Maitri Programme. India has stepped up its vaccine diplomacy providing lakhs of vaccine doses to over 25 countries, including those in the Caribbean, Africa and Southeast Asia. “A civilizational commitment”, wrote the lawmaker on Twitter as he shared pictures of the shipment arriving at a Cambodian airport.

