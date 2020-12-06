Latest News: Tejashwi Dares Bihar Govt To Arrest Him; Pfizer Seeks EUA In India & More

Here are the top stories this Sunday morning:



Pfizer seeks EUA for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The firm, in its application submitted to the drug regulator, has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, news agency PTI quoted official sources as saying.

"Pfizer India has submitted an application on December 4 to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in India," the source said. "The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," the source said, citing the application.

Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kurmar govt to arrest him

At least 18 leaders of the RJD, Congress and the Left Parties, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, have been booked for staging demonstration in the prohibited area without permission. An FIR was lodged against 18 named and 500 unnamed persons with the Gandhi Maidan police station, for allegedly violating the government orders and putting peoples lives at risk amid COVID-19 pandemic, under various sections of the IPC and the Epidemic Act. Earlier on Saturday, addressing media from outside the Gandhi maidan, Tejashwi had demanded scrapping of the laws and extended solidarity to the protesting farmers.

BJP Rubbishes Gehlot’s claim of attempt to topple Rajasthan govt

On Saturday, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia hit back at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for alleging an attempt to topple the Congress government in the state. In a video message, Poonia contended that the Rajasthan government had failed in governance for the last two years. Moreover, he lamented that Gehlot had hurled accusations at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without any proof.

Poonia said, "The Hyderabad and Bihar results showed the Congress is a second-class party. The same fate awaits Congress in Rajasthan gradually. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's statement showcases his dilemma after his failure in governance for the last two years. It is unfortunate that he named Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan without any proof. This crosses the limits of politics. He levels accusation on BJP after crying wolf repeatedly. Everyone knows that there is a fight within his party.”

Diljit Dosanjh donates Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for farmers

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands. Now, it is said that the actor has donated Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for the protesting farmers. Punjabi singer Singga revealed the details on Saturday on his Instagram Stories.

"Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10," Sinnga said in Punjabi. He ended his video with a message of gratitude that read, "Big Thanks @diljitdosanjh.”

Russia begins mass vaccination with Sputnik V COVID vaccine

Russia's Moscow city has deployed an "all-out" mass vaccination programme as doctors, teachers and other frontline workers have been prioritised to receive the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, residents can make appointments online to receive the coronavirus vaccine that will be carried out through 70 centres set up at the city’s outpatient clinics. Sobyanin said that 5,000 people have already signed up for the vaccination programme.

"President of Russia Vladimir Putin has instructed us to launch a COVID-19 mass vaccination programme next week. People in high-risk groups should be vaccinated first. The city has established the entire technological and organisational vaccination chain. We have selected specialised warehouses, and prepared refrigerators and freezers for vaccine shipments. Vaccination centres have medical refrigerators, and their personnel have completed special training courses,” Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

