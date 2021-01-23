Latest News: Tejashwi Meets Lalu; PM Modi Pays Tribute To Netaji; Biden Signs Relief Order

Tejashwi meets Lalu

On Friday night, hours after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi due to health issues, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav met him. Addressing the media after meeting the RJD supremo at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Tejashwi Yadav said that he will meet the Jharkhand CM. "Our family wants better treatment for him but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided hereafter all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Jharkhand Chief Minister tomorrow." "He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing," he added.

Farmers nab man attempting to disrupt tractor rally

In a sensational and shocking development, farmers protesting at the Singhu border alleged that attempts were being made to disrupt their tractor rally on January 26. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said that they have nabbed a man who was part of a sinister plan to incite violence during the tractor rally and shoot four farmers' union leaders. Presenting the man, who was wearing a jacket and his face was covered with a handkerchief, farmer leader Sandhu said that he will be handed over to the Police after the press conference.

PM Modi, Shah pay tribute to Netaji on birth anniversary

As India celebrates freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23, several political leaders and union ministers took to Twitter to pay tribute to the freedom fighter. PM Modi stated, "Prayers to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. A grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country." Home Minister Amit Shah said that with his charismatic leadership, Netaji organized the power of youth in the country. His courage and valour gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle.

Ranjan Gogoi gets Z+ security

The Centre has accorded the top category 'Z+' VIP security cover to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, PTI quoted official sources. Gogoi, 66, will be protected by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during his travel all across the country. Gogoi was earlier being provided with a security cover of the Delhi Police. News agency PTI also said that an armed mobile team of 8-12 CRPF commandos will be securing the former Chief Justice of India during travel while his house will be guarded by a similar team. After retiring in November 2019, Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the upper house of Parliament by the government.

Biden signs relief order

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed a pair of executive orders that were meant to offer a quick dose of economic relief to an economy still being hammered by the coronavirus. Both measures were largely stopgaps as Congress considers a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan from Biden. "The bottom line is this: we're in a national emergency, we have to act like we're in a national emergency," Biden said before signing the executive orders. The orders aim to increase food aid, make it easier to claim government benefits, protect unemployed workers and point federal workers and contractors toward a $15 minimum wage.

