Latest News: Tejashwi Writes To PM; India's First Mini Solar Train; Vienna Terror Attack

RJD Chief Tejashwi writes to PM Modi

As the second phase of polling begins in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a report card of promises he made in the past six years. Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi said that PM Modi will be addressing a poll rally for the third phase on Tuesday and hence he is writing to ask him if the Prime Minister has forgotten about his promises.

Read: Tejashwi Yadav Pens Letter To PM Modi; Reminds Him Of "special Status For Bihar" Promise

Swamy tells PM Modi to avoid meeting Xi Jinping

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday citing media reports stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not participate in SCO, BRICS, and G20 meetings in November as Chinese president Xi Jinping is also scheduled to participate in it. Dr. Swamy said that PM Modi should instead ask Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to represent India and tell China to vacate.

Read: Subramanian Swamy Tells PM Modi To Avoid Meeting Xi; 'Send Rajnath & Tell China To Vacate'

India's first mini Solar train in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first solar-powered miniature train at the Veli tourist village in the state on Monday. The miniature solar energy-driven train was a part of a series of projects, worth a total of Rs. 60 crores, aimed at improving the tourism facilities of the destination and push it up to international standards. This miniature solar train is the first of its kind in India.

Read: India's First Mini Solar Train Flagged-off In Kerala's Veli; Tourism Aspirations High

Kamala Harris asserts to win US polls decisively

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday, November 2 has sought a decisive mandate from the American voters in order that no quantity of legal battle can overturn the ballot outcomes. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump denied that he is planning to prematurely declare victory after the presidential polls are over on Tuesday. He however hinted that he is gearing up for a legal battle in the counting of mail and absentee votes post the election. Trump also criticised the Supreme Court decision to allow ballots to be received after Election Day in several battleground states.

Read: US Elections 2020: Harris Asserts To Win Elections 'decisively', Urges Supporters To Vote

Vienna Synagogue attack

As the Vienna synagogue shooting shocked the world with a third terror attack on European soil in less than a week, France, Germany, Britain, and other European Union nations expressed solidarity with Austria on Monday, November 2 (local time). French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first world leaders to tweet his message of solidarity for the people of Austria. He mentioned the recent terror attacks in France and said, "This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they’re dealing with. We won't give in to anything."

Read: Vienna Synagogue Shooting: Europe Leaders Stand In Solidarity With Austria, Condemn Attack