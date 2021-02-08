Latest News: 'Tiranga Yatra' Held In Canada, Estonia Gets 1st Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

'UPSC Lateral Entry Unconstitutional; Centre Will Recruit Own People'; Says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday opposed the Centre's decision to hold lateral recruitment for joint secretary and director level posts on a contract basis in various ministries. Yadav said it is an unconstitutional move by the Government to recruit its selected people to the post of joint secretary and director through lateral means.

"There is an absolute possibility that the ruling party will select only those willing to promote its ideology, interests, and propaganda. People coming through this process will bring the government's autocracy to an unfair level," he added.

Indian Diaspora In Canada's Vancouver Hold 'Tiranga Yatra' Against Republic Day Violence

Days after India's national capital was rocked by violence and vandalism during a tractor rally held by farmers protesting against the agriculture laws, members of the Indian diaspora in Canada held a demonstration in Vancouver. Indians took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the streets of Vancouver and rallied with the tricolour from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to the Consulate General of India, as a display of the bilateral relations between India and Canada.

Canada: Indian diaspora took out a 'Tiranga Yatra rally' in Vancouver from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to Consulate General of India in Vancouver as a display of the bilateral relations between India and Canada. pic.twitter.com/C6UfHfjPKn — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

India Delivers 5,00,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Afghanistan, Says MEA

The Centre on Sunday sent 5,00,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan as part of New Delhi's vaccine diplomacy. The 'Made in India' vaccine doses arrived in Afghanistan from Mumbai earlier last morning. Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar expressed his "profound gratitude" to the government and people of India for the vaccine doses that will help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "A clear sign of generosity, commitment & strong partnership indeed," Haneef said.

Estonia Receives First Batch Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By EMA

Estonia on Sunday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Estonia's Ministry of Social Affairs said the country has received 7,200 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on February 7. According to the ministry, Estonia is supposed to get 40,500 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca in February. AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved by the European Union's Medicines Agency (EMA).

Senate Republicans Back Trump On Eve Of Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump's defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president's fiery speech before the US Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of January 6.

“If being held accountable means being impeached by the House and being convicted by the Senate, the answer to that is no,” said Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, making clear his belief that Trump should and will be acquitted.

