Latest News: TN Releases Industrial Policy 2021; Amazon To Make Fire TV Stick In Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Releases Industrial Policy 2021; Assures 20 Lakh Jobs, 10 Lakh Cr Investment

In an attempt to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for 20 lakh people by 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami released the state's Industrial Policy 2021. This policy released by the Chief Minister also talks about achieving an annual growth rate of 15 per cent in the manufacturing sector and increasing the contribution of the sector to 30 per cent of the state's economy by the end of the decade.

Read full story here

Amazon To Manufacture Fire TV Stick Devices In Chennai, Cut Short Dependency On China

Reducing its dependence on China, Amazon India announced on Tuesday that it will soon start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India, marking the first device ever to be made in the nation. Later this year in Chennai it will partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology. This would strengthen 'Make in India' initiative. Earlier, Amazon was largely sourcing its Fire TV Stick from China and Taiwan for the India market.

Held a very good conversation with @AmitAgarwal and @Chetankrishna of @amazonIN today. Delighted to share that soon Amazon will commence manufacturing of electronics products like FireTV stick in India. pic.twitter.com/BRpnUG6fA5 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 16, 2021

Read full story here

Joe Biden Speaks To Xi Jinping Over Covid-19, Climate Change As Pan-Pacific Tensions Rise

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed a range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. As per the statement released by the White House, Biden in his conversation with Xi Jinping affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people's security, prosperity, health and way of life by preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. The 2 leaders exchanged their views on combating the COVID-19 pandemic and also discussed the challenged of global health, security and preventing weapons proliferation. Notably, this is the second time both leaders have spoken in the last 7 days.

Read full story here

Rajinikanth Visits Ilayaraja's New Recording Studio In Chennai; Pics Surface

South Superstar Rajinikanth, who has been avoiding public outings due to the coronavirus scare, paid a visit to Ilayaraja's music studio on February 15. He also visited the music composer's residence before heading to his studio in Chennai's Kodambakkam. Rajinikanth said visiting Ilayaraja's music studio 'felt like being inside a temple'.

due to a problem with Prasad Studio Mastro Ilayaraja opened new own studio in kodambakkam & started composing song for vetrimaaran soori movie....#Ilayaraja pic.twitter.com/7ZzAbsBvr7 — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) February 3, 2021

Read full story here

Johnson & Johnson Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval From EU

Johnson & Johnson announced on Tuesday that it filed an application with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking authorization for its investigational single-dose vaccine candidate. In a release, the pharmaceutical company informed that it submitted a conditional Marketing Authorisation Application (cMAA) with Interim Analysis of clinal trials that show 85 percent efficacy for its Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, it said, that the Janssen vaccine candidate can prevent the ‘moderate’ to ‘severe’ COVID-19 infection, 28 days after the dose was administered. The efficacy data of the vaccine, according to the company, was based on 43,783 participants accruing 468 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

Read full story here