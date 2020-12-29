Latest News: TN Student Makes Lightest Satellite; India Wins MCG Test; COVID-19 Tally

Jaitley's son responds to Bishen Singh Bedi's demand

Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President and son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, Rohan Jaitley on Monday said the association will request Bishan Singh Bedi to withdraw his demand of removing his name from a stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Former India spinner Bedi had criticised the DDCA for choosing to install the statue of an administrator (Arun Jaitley) at the stadium instead of an inspirational cricketer and demanded that his name be removed from one of the Kotla stands. Rohan Jaitley, who recently took over as DDCA President, said he would have preferred Bedi to discuss the issue with him personally and not make "below the belt" remarks against his father.

India's COVID-19 tally

India has recorded 16,432 new cases, 24,900 recoveries, and 252 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's total caseload to 1,02,24,303, while the death tally stands at 1,47,000. Meanwhile, 98,07,569 people have recovered so far. Samples of 3 UK returnees have been tested & found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad & one in National Institute of Virology, Pune. All 6 people have been kept in single room isolation, said Health Ministry.

Ganguly should join politics, says BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

A day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said a successful person like him should enter politics. He added that his party was ready to take along everyone in its fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). While speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said that Sourav Ganguly has every right to meet the Governor as he is the former captain of the Indian [men’s] cricket team and now the president of BCCI. While appealing to people to join the BJP, he said, a successful person like Ganguly should join politics.

Alliance with AIADMK strong, says Tamil Nadu BJP

Ahead of the State Assembly polls, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday clarified that BJP's alliance with the AIADMK continues. He also said that AIADMK-BJP ties are "strong". L Murugan's remarks came shortly after his meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and ruling AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami. This meeting between Tamil Nadu's BJP chief and Chief Minister Palaniswami assumed significance as it took place a day after AIADMK said that "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections".

Sachin Pilot skips Congress meet in Rajasthan

On Monday, the Congress observed its 136th Foundation Day with president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi skipping the event at the AICC headquarters in the national capital. A number of senior party functionaries, including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were present at the event. Some of the dissenting "letter-writers" like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, who had sought an organisational overhaul in the party, besides Sachin Pilot who revolted against the Congress government in Rajasthan sometime ago, were also in attendance. According to an ANI report, Sachin Pilot chose to attend the programme in Delhi, ditching the party celebration in Rajasthan.

Indian student designs world's lightest satellite for NASA

A Mechatronics Engineering student, S Riyasdeen, of Sastra University, Tamil Nadu has won the Cubes in Space global design competition for his innovation which was conducted by National Aeronautical Space Agency (NASA). His 37 mm sized FEMTO satellite VISION SAT v1 and v2 with a payload of 30 mm weighing 33 gms has made it to the world's lightest FEMTO satellite, which will be a part of NASA Balloon Mission RB-6. He hails from Karanthai in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took to Twitter and congratulated the young man. He tweeted, " My congratulations and appreciation to Riyasdeen, a student from Thanjavur who has added pride to Tamil Nadu and India by designing and achieving the world's lightest satellite! It makes NASA even more proud and happy to be in space in 2021."

