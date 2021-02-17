Latest News: Toolkit Details Sought From Tech Giants; Squad For Final Two Tests And More

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

Republic Day violence: Delhi Police seek details on 'toolkit' from Google, Twitter & Zoom

In the latest development in the Republic Day conspiracy probe, the Delhi Police on Wednesday sought details from social media giants -- Google, Twitter, and Zoom with regards to the 'toolkit' that was created over the farmer protests. Details of the Google ID that was used to upload the toolkit, details of Twitter handles, and details of the Zoom meeting hosted by the PJF to discuss the protest toolkit have been sought from the social media officials. Moreover, the Delhi Police has also demanded information of all the 'verified' accounts on Twitter that were involved in the development of the toolkit, as well as those who were to be tagged as a part of the protest.

PFI terror plot accused produced before NIA Court, ATS seeks lengthy remand

The two PFI leaders who were busted in a terror plot by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) were produced before the NIA court on Wednesday. The duo was supposed to be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) however, they were taken to the NIA-linked court instead. The ATS has sought a lengthy remand for the two terror-accused and has asked for them to charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) amongst others.

BCCI announces squad for the final two Tests against England as Umesh Yadav returns

Team India has announced the squad for the remaining two Test matches against England. This has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. After suffering a humiliating 227-run loss in the series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last week, a determined Indian team staged a remarkable comeback in the second Test match at the same venue to hand a mammoth 317-run defeat to the visitors to level the four-match series 1-1.

Giriraj Singh takes jibe in Italian over Rahul Gandhi's 'set up Fisheries Ministry' gaffe

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for setting up the Fisheries Ministry under the Central Government, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a swipe at the Wayanad MP over his remarks on fisheries ministry. Giriraj Singh, who is the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy in India, urged Rahul Gandhi to come to "new fisheries ministry" to know the schemes being run by the ministry for fisheries sector all across the country.

'COVID-19 vaccine likely to reach open market by year-end,' says AIIMS Director

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Wednesday received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shot hoping that the vaccine would be made available to the general public before the year ends. The AIIMS Director, however, stated that this was subject to the equivalence of supply-demand.

