Latest News: Trainer Aircraft Crashes; BCCI Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma; Farmers' Stir

Donald Trump Says He Will Leave White House If Electoral College Declares Biden's Victory

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday, November 26 that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. However, he continued his attack on the Democrats and pushed the voter fraud claim again in his latest press briefing. In his address, while maintaining his stance on the situation he said a lot could happen before January 20.

Amarinder Singh Backs Sonia Gandhi's Leadership, Asks Miffed Congress Netas To Quit Party

Amid Congress infighting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opined that there is no "too much to read" in the Bihar election results and that there is no need to change the leadership within the Congress. This comes in stark contrast to what senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said after the poll debacle in Bihar.

On Thursday, in a video statement, Amarinder Singh disagreed and said, "If you are a Congressman, you can go to the party president or the Congress Working Committee with any problem you may have with the party functioning. But you should not go out to air your grievances. If you want to do that, you can leave the party."

MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in Arabian sea; one pilot rescued, search on for other

A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched on Thursday evening while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on Friday November 27. They said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea.

The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said.

Setback For Mamata As MLA Mihir Goswami Quits TMC, Says 'I Have Been Neglected & Insulted'

Ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections, all is not well in the ruling Trinamool Congress at a time when BJP is going hammers and tongs to cut into the party's vote bank. Kolkata is abuzz with names of TMC leaders who are in talks with BJP and Congress and may soon quit the party. The series might have started as on Thursday evening, party's Coochbehar Dakshin MLA Mihir Goswami quit and may join BJP soon.

BCCI Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma, Provides Update On His Inclusion For Australia Tour

BCCI finally broke its uneasy silence on Rohit Sharma inclusion in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, informing that the star batsman undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy following which he will be assessed. Providing an update on Rohit Sharma's fitness on Thursday, the BCCI revealed that the Hitman will be next assessed on December 11 - confirming what skipper Virat Kohli had said earlier about Rohit Sharma's inclusion.

Further, the BCCI also revealed that the Mumbai Indians captain had to travel back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father and that he has now received clearance to travel to the NCA to begin his rehabilitation. Read:

