Latest News: Trial Of Nasal COVID Vaccine; Jagmohan Ji's Demise; Bill & Melinda Divorce

SII kickstarts phase one trial of nasal COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Amid the ongoing vaccination phase, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has kickstarted phase one trials of nasal COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. This comes after SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's meeting with the stakeholders in the UK. Additionally, Downing Street on Monday had also announced that SII will invest GBP 240 million in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office creating a large number of jobs. The 'one-dose' COVID-19 nasal vaccine trials are being conducted in partnership with Codagenix INC, the Downing Street added.

Former J&K Governor Jagmohan passes away

Former Union Minister Jagmohan passed away in Delhi on Monday after battling a brief illness. The 94-year-old had served at a number of high-ranking posts and had also helmed the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Goa as the Governor. The news of his passing away was announced by his family on his Twitter account. Reacting to his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences, calling it a 'monumental loss' for the nation.

Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021

EAM S Jaishankar meets US counterpart Antony Blinken

India and the United States of America made several key discussions as both the countries grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Antony Blinken in London on Monday resulted in a fruitful conversation on cooperation for coronavirus resources. Indo-Pacific strategic landscape, the UN Security Council, and other issues were also discussed. The ministers addressed ways to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the steps to enhance the global strategic partnership.

UK PM announces £1 billion trade & investment deal with India

Ahead of the virtual summit between PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson, the British government announced a trade and investment deal worth 1 billion pounds with India. The two leaders are expected to formalize the Enhanced Trade Partnership during their talks later on Tuesday. The ETP will set the ambition to double the value of the bilateral trade by 2030 and declare a "shared intent" to work towards a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. As per Downing Street, the deal envisages the creation of more than 6,500 jobs and over 533 million pounds of new Indian investment into the UK.

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

