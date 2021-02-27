Latest News: Trudeau Thanks India; BJP-AIADMK Meet; Pakistan Wants Peaceful Resolution

Trudeau thanks India over fighting COVID

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, 27th February appreciated the support and partnership provided by India in fighting COVID-19 and helping secure coronavirus vaccine doses for the people of Canada. In a media briefing, Trudeau said, "This morning, Health Canada authorized the AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as well as the Serum Institute of India's version COVISHIELD. We now have a safe and third vaccine independently approved by health experts in Canada. This is very encouraging news, which means more people would be vaccinated soon.”

“I want to express my appreciation for the support and partnership of the Indian Government in fighting COVID-19 and helping secure vaccine doses for Canadians," he added.

Read full story here

India decries UN envoy’s remarks on Farmers’ protest

After UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet criticised India for slapping charges of sedition against journalists and activists for reporting or commenting on the farmers' protest, the Indian government questioned the UN High Commissioner's silence on terror and Red Fort violence. Permanent Representative of India in Geneva Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey issued a statement, which said, "The unprovoked violence on our Republic Day in the name of farmers' rights, apparently, left Michelle Bachelet unmoved. UN Rights envoy's indifference to terrorism is of course not new. Objectivity and impartiality have to be the hallmarks of any human rights assessment."

Read full story here

BJP-AIADMK meet to discuss seat-sharing for TN polls

As the race to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections heats up, NDA allies BJP and AIADMK met on Saturday to discuss the seat-sharing ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on Sunday. BJP leaders, including MoS G Kishan Reddy and state president L Murugan met TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Dy CM O Panneerselvam at their respective residences on Saturday to discuss the seat-sharing for the first phase of the Assembly polls. The NDA allies' meeting over seat-sharing comes after the Election Commission revealed the dates of Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April and May in five states - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam.

Read full story here

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of all disputes with India

Pakistan on 26th February, Friday said that it wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India, including the Kashmir issue. This latest development comes after the militaries of India and Pakistan in a significant move to ease tension on Thursday said that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along LoC and other sectors. While speaking at a press briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that there is no change in the country's principles position.

Read full story here

India seeks int’l community’s support to save Myanmar’s democracy

Days after the military in Myanmar allegedly opened fire at pro-democracy demonstrators killing at least three protestors, India on Friday called on the international community to extend its 'constructive support' to the people in the Southeast Asian country. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti was speaking at the UN General Assembly's informal meeting on Myanmar where he said that 'the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld'.

Read full story here