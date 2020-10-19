Latest News: Kamal Nath Defends Sexist Slur; SSRian Donates All Earnings; COVID-19 Update

Kamal Nath unapologetic over sexist slur

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly bypolls, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. Soon after, the BJP lodged a complaint against the senior Congress leader and the NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted that she will be sending a notice to Kamal Nath for his remarks. Now, Kamal Nath has issued a statement defending his sexist remarks and has said that he used the word 'item' as it is not a "disrespectful word".

PM Modi lookalike to contest Bihar polls

For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Abhinandan Pathak, who is PM Modi's 'lookalike' is set to contest the polls from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district. According to news agency ANI, the 53-year-old, who aspires to become the Chief Minister of the state, filed his nomination papers as a candidate from the Vanchit Samaj Party.

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 74,94,551 including 7,83,311 active cases. 65,97,209 people have recovered while 1,14,031 have died so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. The worst affected state in India, Maharashtra reported 9,060 new COVID-19 cases, 11,204 discharged cases, and 150 deaths on October 18. Total positive cases in the state stands at 15,95,381 including 13,69,810 discharged, 1,82,973 active cases and 42,115 deaths, State Health Department said.

India-Sri Lanka Navy to hold maritime exercise

The eighth edition of the annual Indian navy and Sri Lanka Navy bilateral maritime exercise 'SLINEX -20' is scheduled to begin on October 19 and would continue till October 21. As per a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise, which was flagged off from Vishakhapatnam last year would kick-start from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka this year. The exercise plays a significant role in strengthening bilateral ties and also reiterating India’s policy of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’.

SSRian donates all YouTube earnings

From ‘SSRian’ to ‘warrior’, those fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘justice’ have earned various titles. Many of them have lived up to these tags as the movement created numerous breakthroughs like 'CBI for SSR' in the past four months. An example of this was a YouTuber donating all his earnings from his channel to a charity to honour the legacy of the late actor.

Trump warns India of Biden's 'soft' approach towards China

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not good for India as he could be soft on China, US President Donald Trump's son said at an event to celebrate the 'success' of his book that talks about graft allegations against the Bidens. Forty-two-year-old Donald Trump Jr is leading the re-election campaign of his 74-year-old father. The presidential elections in the US are slated to be held on November 3.

