Latest News: Trump's Twitter Hacked; India Signs Pact With World Bank; COVID-19 Update

India's COVID-19 tally

With 26,382 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 99,32,548. With 387 new deaths, the toll mounts to 1,44,096. The total active cases tally stands at 3,32,002. As far as the vaccine is concerned, Covaxin Phase 1 trial results were released yesterday. As per the interim findings, Covaxin was well tolerated in all dose groups with no vaccine-related serious adverse events. After 1st vaccination, local and systemic adverse events were predominantly mild/moderate in severity and resolved rapidly, without prescribed medication. The most common adverse event was pain at the injection site which resolved spontaneously.

Trump's Twitter password revealed by hacker

United States President Donald Trump's Twitter account was hacked in October, Dutch prosecutors said, adding that the "ethical hacker" would not face charges. According to foreign media reports, the Dutch government will not punish the hacker Victor Gevers who got into Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password. Both the White House and Twitter had denied reports that the account had been hacked. Gevers himself disclosed the hack, saying the password he guessed was “maga2020!”, referring to the Trump slogan "Make America Great Again", reports stated on Wednesday.

Rahul, Cong netas walk out of def panel meet

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party on Wednesday walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, according to sources. Congress leaders alleged that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniforms instead of the crucial issue of national security, sources told news agency PTI. This after Rahul Gandhi has for months on end attempted to make a political meal out of India and China's stand-off and escalated tensions in Galwan and Eastern Ladakh.

Kejriwal accuses Yogi of conducting fake COVID tests

In a sharp response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comparison between the COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of conducting fake Coronavirus tests. "Yogi ji, our (AAP's) great work against Coronavirus pandemic is being discussed in every street and town of Uttar Pradesh. We do not conduct fake COVID-19 tests in Delhi like you," he tweeted in Hindi.

India signs pact with World Bank to protect poor

India has signed an agreement worth $400 million with the World Bank in a bid to help the poor and vulnerable impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This is the second operation in a series of two transactions, as the first one of $750 million was approved in May 2020. The $400 million credit was extended by the Bank's concessionary lending arm, International Development Association (IDA) on Wednesday. According to officials, the programme will strengthen the capability of the Indian government to ensure adequate protection to the poor and vulnerable who have been immensely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli reveals his fav knock to Smith

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed to his batting counterpart Steve Smith that his "favorite" knock is the one he played against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and revealed he had gone into a trance while down Australia's score at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Virat's quickfire match-winning knock helped India beat Australia and consolidate a semi-final spot. "My 183 against Pakistan is special as we chased it down against Pakistan bowlers, I felt 'hold on it is going somewhere where I wanted to go' but you (Smith) might not like it and I wanted to point out, my most favorite is that T20 we played in Mohali," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

