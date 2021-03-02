Latest News: Twitter To Take Action Against Misinformation; Cong MLA Slams Kerala CM

‘FASTags to help save â‚¹20,000 Cr On Fuel Annually’: Gadkari

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the use of FASTags across national highways, mandated by the Centre, will help save â‚¹20,000 crores annually on fuel and boost the country’s revenue by nearly â‚¹10,000 crores. Gadkari was speaking at the launch of a live monitoring system for toll plazas across national highways to measure traffic queue length and waiting time in a bid to provide immediate management response to reduce bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of mandatory FASTag usage.

Read full story here

Petrol & diesel prices remain unaltered for 4th consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices across all Indian states mostly remained to be unaltered for the fourth consecutive day. There has been no fluctuation in the rates of fuel that were on a constant high by a rupee or two until last week. However, now the price per barrel crude has been varying for the past four days — while it was $65.54 (Rs 4,822.60) on March 1, the price for per barrel crude on Tuesday is $63.28 (Rs 4,639.84). Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week pointed that the fuel rates are likely to see a certain low by March or April '21.

Read full story here

Ravi Shankar Prasad urges to oppn to unite in efforts against COVID

After several BJP leaders and Ministers, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP National President JP Nadda have also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Monday at AIIMS, New Delhi. While attacking the opposition for politicising the vaccination drive, Prasad said, "Today, when the turn of people above 60 years came, PM was the first to lead from the front. I want to tell the Opposition that you will have enough opportunities to do politics in elections & otherwise, can we not unite in efforts against Corona?"

"Modi Ji had clearly said that our COVID warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us. To those who were questioning him, he has replied, "I was waiting for my turn". We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility," he added.

Read full story here

Cong MLA slams Pinarayi Vijayan, Calls Him 'most Fascist CM of Kerala’

Hitting out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over alleged backdoor appointments in government jobs, Congress MLA PT Thomas said that Pinarayi Vijayan is perhaps the "most fascist and undemocratic" Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen. While speaking at a rally in Kochi, PT Thomas said that this government has thrown the sentiments of lakhs of young people in the state into the Arabian Sea.

Read full story here

Twitter to take action against those spreading misinformation on vaccine

Twitter on Monday started labelling tweets that include misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and said it would also eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules. The micro-blogging site also announced that they have started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against coronavirus vaccine misinformation. Twitter had already banned some COVID-19 related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective, and the risk of infection and death.

Read full story here