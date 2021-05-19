Latest News: UNICEF Seeks Access In Gaza; Black Fungus In Gujarat; COVID-19 Update

Patiala: Healthcare Workers Of AIIMS Bhatinda Stage Protest; Demand Basic Facilities

Healthcare workers in Patiala staged a protest on Wednesday demanding an improvement in their basic arrangements such as their food, water, sanitation, and transport facilities from the Punjab Government. Alleging that they were devoid of adequate drinking water and food, the healthcare workers said that they were unable to perform their duties properly owing to the lack of basic necessities and the quality of their loading facilities in Patiala.

"We will do our duty with full dedication we just demand basic necessities. We are in PPEs the whole day, we face dehydration and then we don't have proper food available. We are not able to rest properly in the facility given to us. It's in the middle of a jungle," said the AIIMS Bhatinda healthcare worker.

Uttar Pradesh: Police Deployed Along Banks Of Ganga To Prevent Dumping Of Dead Bodies

Police deployment has been increased along the banks of River Ganga after several incidents of bodies floating in the river were reported. Apart from that, many instances have been reported where bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients are being buried along the banks of Ganga. The police have therefore been deployed to ensure that people do not bury the bodies of COVID-19 patients there.

No Evidence Of Remdesivir Effectively Treating COVID-19 Patients: Ganga Ram Hospital Chief

In an explosive statement, Ganga Ram hospital Chairperson Dr. DS Rana, on Tuesday said that critical COVID-19 drug Remdesivir might be dropped from its usage for COVID treatment. He added that there is no evidence of effective results.

"If we talk about medicines which we use in COVID treatment, there is no such evidence regarding Remdesivir that works in Covid-19 treatment. Medicines that do not have any activity to work, will have to be discontinued", said Dr Rana.

Gujarat HC Asks State Govt To Detail Preparedness To Combat Black Fungus By May 24

The Gujarat High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government over its preparedness to combat Mucormycosis also known as 'black fungus'. Hearing a suo moto plea on the COVID-19 crisis, a division bench comprising of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav Karia took serious note of the rising black fungus cases in the state. During the court proceedings, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi stated that the Gujarat government has placed orders for the purchase of about 1,14,430 vials of Amphotericin-B and Liposomal.

UNICEF Seeks Emergency Humanitarian Access In Gaza To Provide Aid To Children

The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday that they need immediate access into Gaza to provide humanitarian access to children affected during the clashes between Israel and Hamas. The fighting has killed at least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel so far.

In an official statement, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, “UNICEF is calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities on humanitarian grounds to allow the entry of staff and essential supplies, including fuel, medical items, first-aid kits, and COVID-19 vaccines."

