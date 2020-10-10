Latest News: UP Minister On Hathras Case; Hansa Report On TRP Row; Stay Sought On RGV Film

UP Law Minister vows to demand 'death penalty for accused'

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said that he will demand the death penalty in court for the four accused in the Hathras case. Pathak's statement comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government and police maintaining that 'there was no rape' citing the autopsy report - which does not mention rape. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four upper-caste men in Hathras. The four accused - Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu wrote a letter to the Hathras SP, claiming that they are innocent and that false charges of murder, physical assault, and atrocities against SC/ST were levied against them in the case.

Hyderabad rape victim's kin seeks stay on RGV's 'Disha Encounter'

The Hyderabad rape victim's family have moved the Telangana High Court on Saturday, seeking a stay on the release of a movie titled - 'Disha encounter' directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The family has stated that they were stilling from the tragic loss of the 27-year-old and hence found the movie inappropriately 'based on their sorrow'. The High Court has directed them to approach the censor board and Centre for staying the movie set to release on November 26, 2020 - exactly a year after. On September 26, filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma shared the trailer of the Disha gangrape & encounter writing,

"Here is the trailer of DISHA ENCOUNTER based on the 2019 horrific gang rape, killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad #DishaEncounter."

Ranvir Shorey on public anger around Sushant's death

Ranvir Shorey, who has worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Chaubey's 'Sonchiriya' (2019), spoke about the nationwide anger around his death. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shorey asserted that the 'anger will only subside if investigating agencies give some answers'. Recalling working with Sushant, Shorey said he was a 'science buff, hard-working and talented bright young man'. Calling his death tragic, Shorey said, 'He was already a big star but he had everything that it takes to be bigger star'.

Shorey said, “Till answers come from investigating agencies, people should stay quiet and give it little dignity”. But Shorey doesn't believe that can happen with the power of social media these days and says, “people will rave and rant till they feel they have answer”.

India's active COVID-19 cases stands at 12.65%

As the nation begins to open up under Unlock-5, India's caseload continues to decrease. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 8,83,185 to date, nearly one-eighth or 12.65 per cent of the total number of cases across the country. Along with this, the nation's recovery rate has also been steadily improving. Around 59,88,822 recoveries have been recorded so far, raising the country's recovery rate to 85.81 per cent. About 18 states and union territories (UTs) have recorded a Recovery Rate of more than the national average, while 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states/UTs, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Hansa Report lays bare India Today's alleged TRP malpractices

Republic Media Network has accessed the report that serves as the beginning and end of the conspiracy that played out over the last two days, totally exposing India Today and Param Bir Singh. The Hansa research report accessed by Republic Media Network names India Today several times and lays bare shocking details of alleged TRP manipulation. The seven-page report by BARC-associate Hansa Research Group Private Limited in the subject clearly says “Complaint of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy committed by our Current employee Vishal Bhandari, Dinesh Vishwakarma and Unknown Persons”.

