Latest News: US Assures Help To India; Punjab CM Dares Sidhu; COVID-19 Update & More

India's Covaxin Found To Neutralise '617' Variant Of COVID-19, Says Dr Fauci

White House Chief Medical advisor and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that India's home-grown Covaxin has been found to neutralise '617' variant of the deadly virus. "This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the '617' variant," he said.

Dr Anthony Fauci said, "Despite the real difficulty that we are seeing in India, vaccination could be very, very important antidote against this."

Read full story here

'Adamant' Kerala CM Not Using CoWIN, Depriving People Of Free COVID Vaccine: Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday, accused the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of attempting to allegedly help private healthcare facilities via the state's vaccine distribution policy, ahead of the commencement of Phase 3 of vaccination across India from May 1. On Monday, Kerala CM Vijayan had informed that the state government was in touch with vaccine manufacturers to procure the doses directly from the market as the Centre was yet to approve the demand for 50 lakh doses.

Inability to ensure seamless distribution of #COVID vaccine by @vijayanpinarayi Govt is putting people of Kerala in danger.



Adamant CM is not using cowin app & forcing people to Pvt centres. Why is @VijayanPinarayi depriving people of free vaccine? Unholy Nexus with Pvt players? pic.twitter.com/KBySkrHDKz — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) April 27, 2021

Read full story here

Assam Earthquake: 6.4 Magnitude Quake Jolts State; Tremors Felt In Northeast, North Bengal

On Wednesday morning at 7:15 am, a massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam, said the National Centre for Seismology. The epicentre for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km, the National Centre for Seismology added. As per reports, the tremors of the Assam earthquake were felt in Guwahati, North Bengal and other parts of the North-eastern states.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Read full story here

Joe Biden Says 'immediately Sending Whole Series Of Help To India' After Talk With PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with the US President on April 26, Joe Biden in a video message shed light on his conversation with PM Modi. Joe Biden said that he spoke at length with the Indian Prime Minister and the US would be sending immediate help to India to battle against the COVID crisis in the country. "We are sending immediately a whole series of help that it (India) needs including providing Remdesivir and other drugs that can deal with Coronavirus and help patients recover," the US President added.

Joe Biden said, "We are also sending the actual mechanical parts that are needed in machinery which helps to build COVID vaccines. I have also discussed with him that when will we be able to send actual vaccines to India. When we were in a bind at the very beginning, India helped us."

Read full story here

CM Amarinder Singh Dares Sidhu To Contest 2022 Election Against Him From Punjab's Patiala

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala in the next elections. Punjab CM who has been keeping quiet over Sidhu finally broke his silence and said in a press release that any sort of indiscipline within the party would not be tolerated. He added that Sidhu has no claim over the PPCC chief or deputy CM’s post. The Assembly polls in Punjab will take place in 2022.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.