Latest News: US Intel Calls China 'biggest Threat'; GHMC Result Updates; Teacher Wins $1m

GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates

150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation went to polls on December 1. Counting of votes will start at 8 AM. TRS, BJP and AIMIM await their fate after high-octane campaign trail

Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency, says Sharad Pawar

Taking a dig at the leader of his party's ally in the Maharashtra government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday commented on Rahul Gandhi's credentials as a national leader and said that he seems to lack "consistency" to some extent. According to news agency PTI, Sharad Pawar, however, took exception to Barack Obama's similar assessment of the Congress leader. The NCP Supremo was being interviewed by Lokmat Media chairman and former MP Vijay Darda. When asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as a leader, Pawar said, "There are some questions in this regard. There seems to be less consistency."

Karnataka minister calls suiciding farmers 'cowards'

Agriculture Minister BC Patil sparked controversy on Thursday after he claimed that farmers who committed suicide were cowards and that no true farmer would take such a step. Speaking to the bamboo growers at Ponnampet in Kodagu district, BC Patil was explaining the profits of the agriculture business during which he claimed that farmers who took the extreme step of taking their lives were cowards and that they did not understand the perks of the agrarian sector. The Karnataka Agriculture Minister went on to clarify later that he never called the farmers as cowards and that he was referring to those who committed suicide.

Maha teacher wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020

After Maharashtra primary school teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was named the winner of the $1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020, the state Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday congratulated him. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra's Governor conveyed his heartiest greetings and felicitations to Ranjitsinh Disale. Koshiyari also said that Disale's work of generating interest in education among children from rural areas is commendable.

Convey my heartiest greetings and felicitations to Shri Ranjitsinh Disale, teacher from ZP school in Paritewadi, Solapur district on being chosen for the coveted $ 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020, which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 3, 2020

US intel chief calls China 'greatest' threat

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Thursday said that China poses the greatest threat to America and the rest of the free world since World War II. "The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the US and the rest of the planet economically, militarily, and technologically," Ratcliffe wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in The Wall Street Journal. Many of China's major public initiatives and prominent companies offer only a layer of camouflage to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party, he said. "I call its approach of economic espionage 'rob, replicate and replace,'" Ratcliffe said.

Biden's Indian-American OMB pick draws Kamala Harris parallel

US President-elect Joe Biden appointed Indian-American Neera Tanden as his director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as a part of his economic team. Speaking at the introduction of members of Biden's economic team, Neera Tanden spoke of her Indian roots while citing similarities between her mother and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan. Sharing her story from being a middle-class kid from the suburbs of Boston living off social programs to being nominated to shape and ensure the security of the social programs, Neera Tanden said that it is because of the social programs that she is where she is.

