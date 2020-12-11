Latest News: US To Approve Pfizer Vaccine; 2 Officers At Singhu Border Test COVID +ve

UK govt confirms PM Boris misheard India question; confused farmer protest with India-Pak

A UK government spokesperson on December 10 clarified that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "clearly misheard" a question in Parliament when he was asked about farmers' protest in India. The official also said that the United Kingdom Foreign Office is closely following the farmers' agitation in India. Earlier, PM Johnson reiterated that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally in response to a question by Opposition Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi about conveying British Sikh anxieties over the ongoing protests against agricultural reforms in India.

FDA panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Pfizer vaccine in US; approval soon

An advisory panel for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 10 recommended the approval for emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, comprising of independent scientific experts, infectious disease doctors and statisticians, voted 17 to 4, with one member favouring its emergency for people aged 16 years or older. The agency is expected to authorise the vaccine in the following days, prioritising health care workers and nursing home residents for receiving the first shots of the vaccine early next year.

'We are about a month away from coronavirus vaccine': UP CM says virus contained in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 10 claimed that while the Coronavirus vaccine was just a month away, the infectious virus has already been contained in the state. While comparing the COVID-19 death rate, the Chief Minister said that developed countries like the United States have a higher COVID-19 death rate as compared to Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking further, the UP Chief Minister informed that the state's COVID-19 management has received huge praise from the World Health Organisation. CM Adityanath also said that a research paper should also be done on UP's COVID-19 management.

India Ensuring No Compromise On Scientific, Regulatory Norms Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Vardhan

India is ensuring that there is no compromise of scientific and regulatory norms on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on December 10.

While virtually addressing the inter-ministerial a World Bank meeting,Vardhan reminded everyone of the strong political commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is personally supervising the production of vaccine by visiting the manufacturing facilities of various pharmaceutical companies.

"It is expected that the vaccine will be available in the coming few weeks and the vaccination process will kickstart in India as soon as it is approved by the concerned regulatory agency. With stringent oversight, we are ensuring, that there is no compromise on scientific and regulatory norms, stretching from the safety of the trials to the efficacy of the vaccines," he said.

Two IPS Officers Deployed At Singhu Border Test Positive For COVID-19, Says Delhi Police

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, 2 IPS officers who led the force where agitating farmers are protesting against the 3 contentious farm laws since the last 16 days, have tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the information given by the Delhi Police, both the officers are currently under home isolation. The Delhi Police officers who tested positive have been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal.

