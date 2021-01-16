Latest News: Vaccination Drive Starts; WhatsApp Delays New Update; Bharti To Stay In Jail

PM Modi launches vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the vaccination drive across India as he addressed the nation on Saturday. A total of 1,200 beneficiaries to get the vaccine in 12 centres of Lucknow. CM Yogi is likely to arrive in KGMU and Balrampur hospital of Lucknow. The first beneficiary of Covid vaccine in KGMU is Hukam Singh Negi. Apollo Hospitals chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy will be the first recipient of the vaccine today at 11 am at Apollo Vaccination Centre, Nungambakkam.

WhatsApp postpones new privacy update

Under fire over its recent privacy policy update, Facebook-owned messenger app WhatsApp on Friday announced that it has postponed its planned privacy update, which will give users more time to review the policy and accept the terms of the app. The decision to postpone the privacy update has been taken due to "misinformation causing concern" among people, the company said in a blog post.

Somnath Bharti to remain in prison

A special court in Sultanpur on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in one of the two cases lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the state's hospitals. The cases were registered against him in Rae Bareli and Amethi after he made the objectionable remarks on Saturday. The Malviya Nagar MLA will have to remain in jail as the hearing on another complaint lodged against him at Rae Bareli will be held on Saturday.

Centre says bird flu under control

The Central government on Friday said bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of affected states and UTs to 11 so far. Noting that the country is effectively controlling the spread of bird flu, the Centre instructed the state government to allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from avian influenza-free areas/states.

Tejashwi shares clip of BJP netas slamming Nitish's police

As the murder of IndiGo's airport manager in Patna by unidentified gunmen has raised questions about the law and order situation in Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, has taunted on the internal tensions within the alliance. Sharing video clips of various BJP leaders, including the Deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi criticising the state government, Tejashwi alleged that Nitish Kumar is losing his cool in public and questioning the journalists about their loyalties because he is scared. In the video that Tejashwi shared, BJP MLAs Sanjay Saraogi, BJP MPs Ajay Nishad, Vivek Thakur, and both the deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are seen raising questions on the Police department and the steps taken by the state government.

