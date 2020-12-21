Latest News: Vaccination In India Likely By Jan; Row Over Kisan Morcha Page; COVID Update

Facebook restores Kisan Morcha's page

The farmers protesting against the Centre's agriculture reforms on Sunday claimed that their Facebook page was taken down by the social media giant for several hours and was restored later after an outrage. According to media reports, along with the Facebook page, Kisan Ekta Morcha's Instagram page too was taken down following a live broadcast, the protestors alleged. Farmers connected with the protests have been posting updates about their agitation under the banner of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

Read: Facebook Unpublishes Kisan Ekta Morcha's Page During Yogendra Yadav's Live, Restores Later

TMC labels defectors as 'Mir Jafars'

A day after former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari along with 23 other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee's party remained defiant and said the mass exodus to the saffron party does not affect it. TMC further labelled these leaders as traitors and backstabbers and addressed them as “Mir Jafars.” Mir Jafar was a military commander who betrayed Nawab of Bengal Siraj Ud-Daulah by joined hands with the British during the Battle of Plassey in 1757. His name is now used in reference to treachery.

Read: TMC Labels Suvendu Adhikari 'Mir Jafar'; Claims 'Defections To BJP Won’t Impact WB Polls'

Bihar Agri Min calls protesting farmers 'Dalals'

Stoking a controversy over the ongoing farmers' protest, Bihar Agriculture Minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said that the protests are not being carried out by farmers but by "dalals" (brokers). As per local media reports, Amrendra Pratap Singh made the comments while interacting with reporters in Vaishali. He said that there are 5.5 lakh villages in the country but no agitation is taking place there.

Read: Bihar Agri Min Calls Farmers Protesting At Delhi 'dalals'; Claims All Others Backing Laws

India may start vaccination in Jan

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday spoke about the Coronavirus situation in the country. On being asked if the worst phase of the pandemic is over, the Union Health Minister said, "I also think so. We have just about 3 lakh active cases in the country, whereas a few months ago, there were about 10 lakh active cases in the country." Asserting that the Centre's first priority has been always been safety and effectiveness of vaccines and it will not compromise on that, the Health Minister said that India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January.

Read: India May Begin Vaccination In January; 30 Crore People Prioritised: Health Minister

India's COVID-19 tally

India's case tally crosses the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections, while the death toll stands at 1,45,136. So far, the total numbers of recovered and active cases are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to chair a meeting of joint monitoring group today over new mutated strain of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom, which has led to a surge in the rate of infection there.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Active Cases Drops To 3.05 Lakh; Recoveries At 95 Lakhs

Pakistan clamps down on protesting teachers

Pakistan police on Saturday resorted to a baton-charge and fired tear gas on hundreds of teachers when they were marching on the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Banigala, Islamabad. According to the Dawn, they were protesting against the new regularisation policy of their department. Police officers informed that a small unit succeeded in pushing back the protesters and getting the road leading to the Pak premier's residence cleared.

Read: Pakistan Cops Fire Tear Gas At Teachers Marching On PM Imran Khan's House; Arrests Made

