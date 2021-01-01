Latest News: Vaccine Dry-run In India; US Detects UK Strain; Sportsmen Wish Happy New Year

New Year wishes from sports personalities

Sports personalities across the globe greeted their fans on the first day of the new year on Friday acknowledging that the year 2020 was a difficult one for humanity. Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo extending his wishes to his fans said "may 2021 be a year to always remember for the best reasons." "2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post while sharing a picture with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and kids.

Ram Ram !

Wish you a year filled with love , happiness and good health. May prosperity, strength and blessings gallore in 2021. #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/aInYLZaNOY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 1, 2021

Happy new year guys have a blessed 2021 all the love . #newyearresolution2021 pic.twitter.com/aUkOfgr7br — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 1, 2021

Vaccine dry-run in Maha and across India

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in a statement. Three health centres will be set up in each district. There will be no actual vaccination, but preparations will be made as per the guidelines. There will be a waiting room, vaccination room and monitoring room at each health centre, as required under the guidelines. In Pune district, health centres will be set up at district hospital in Aundh, primary health care centre at Man, and Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Mercury plummets in Delhi to 1.1 degrees Celcius

A severe cold wave swept Delhi on New Year's Day as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 14 years, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres, affecting traffic movement. On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres at Safdarjung and Palam at 6 am.

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. The total confirmed cases tally now stands at 1,02,86,710, active cases are 2,54,254, total recoveries at 98,83,461 and total death 1,48,994. The central government will conduct COVID-19 vaccination dry-run in all states on January 2 in order to prepare them for mass vaccination drive.

France under fire for slow roll-out of vaccine

Under fire for a glacially slow rollout of coronavirus vaccine shots, France’s government pledged Thursday to pick up the pace, offering quicker inoculation to a broader array of health care workers starting next week. President Emmanuel Macron also intervened in what was becoming an increasingly sharp debate about the slow start of vaccinations against the virus in France. Macron used his traditional New Year’s address to the nation Thursday night to promise that he will personally ensure there is no unnecessary heel-dragging.

UK strain detected in Florida

Florida health authorities late Thursday reported finding evidence of the latest U.S. case of the new and apparently more contagious coronavirus strain first seen in England, saying it was detected in a man with no recent travel history. The case, disclosed in a Florida Health Department statement tweeted on its HealthyFla site, comes after reports in recent days of two individual cases of the United Kingdom strain of Covid-19 discovered in Colorado and California.

