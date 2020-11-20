Latest News: Vaccine In India By Feb; Notice Issued To Ansari; India, EU Condemn Terrorism

India could get Oxford Covid Vaccine by Feb 2021: Serum's Poonawalla

CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February next year and by April for the general citizens. He said it will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.

"Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), 2020. "It will probably take two or three years for every Indian to get inoculated, not just because of the supply constraints but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine. So these are the factors that lead up to being able to vaccinate 80-90% of the population. It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be vaccinated," Poonawalla said.

Congress issues notice to Jharkhand old-timer Furqan Ansari

The Jharkhand Congress has issued a show-cause notice to Furqan Ansari for criticising former party president Rahul Gandhi and state in-charge RPN Singh, sources said. In the notice, Ansari has been asked to explain his remarks within seven days. Sources said that the notice has been sent after there were demands from state leaders for strict action against Ansari to send a message to dissenters.

Piyush Goyal shares glimpses of double-decker train coach

Indian Railways' Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala on Wednesday launched a semi-high speed double-decker train coach that can attain speed up to 160 kilometres per hour. According to the information stated by the Railways, this recently launched double-decker coach has 120 seats. The upper deck of the coach can accommodate as many as 50 passengers, while the lower deck can seat around 48 passengers. Outlining further details of the newly launched coach, Railways said that the middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on 1 side and 6 seats on the other.

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is leading from the front in indigenous development & innovation.



Take a glimpse of new generation Double Decker AC Chair Car Coach, capable of running at 160 kmph. RDSO will conduct safety trials before Railways inducts this coach into operations. pic.twitter.com/M613A7d0Kc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 18, 2020

India, EU condemn terrorism in all its forms, explore sanctions as a tool

India and the European Union (EU) on Thursday, November 19 have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and resolved to support each other in the fight against terrorism at the 12th Counter Terrorism Dialogue. The virtually held dialogue was an opportunity to continue close cooperation and coordination between the India-EU strategic partnership. Further, India and the EU further emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation to battle terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

Has China established a village 2 Km inside Bhutan, close to Doklam?

A Chinese state-run media stooge has claimed with pictures that China has established a village 2 km within Bhutan's territory very close to Doklam -- the place where Indian and Chinese forces clashed in 2017. The senior journalist who brought this to light posted images of the village on his Twitter handle on Thursday before suspiciously deleting them.

Shen Shiwei, CGTN News Producer, posted the now-deleted images and wrote, "We have permanent residents living in the newly established Pangda village. It is along the valley where 35 km south to Yadong county." He also shared a map to show the precise location of the settlement.

Vatican to probe Pope's account 'liking' a Brazilian model's photo on Instagram

The Vatican has launched an investigation into how the Pope’s Instagram account came to “like” the photo of an underdressed Brazilian model that left many social media users perplexed last week. The 'like' from Pope's account on the photo of model and influencer Natalia Garibotto wearing school uniform-inspired stockings and suspenders was noticed nearly six weeks after she posted it.

“At least I’m going to heaven,” said Natalia Garibotto, reacting to the apparent blessing from the Pope's account.

