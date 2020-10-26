Latest News: Vaccine Trials To Begin In Odisha; Pak PM Writes To FB; Tejashwi Slams Nitish

Dates for war in China, Pak set: UP BJP chief

BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh has stoked controversy after saying that Prime Minister Modi has already decided the date of going to war with Pakistan and China. The BJP leader's startling claim comes amid ongoing talks between India and China following the tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with both sides amassing troops over the past few months. In a video that went viral on social media, Swatantra Dev Singh says that the PM has decided the date of waging war with Pakistan and China just like the dates for the abrogation of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir were decided well in advance.

Read: 'Dates For War On China & Pakistan Set; Cong, SP & BSP Terrorists': UP BJP Chief's Shocker

India's COVID-19 vaccine trial to commence in Odisha

Bharat Biotech and ICMR's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's third phase human trials are set to commence at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital in Odisha soon. IMS and SUM Hospital is the only institute in Odisha out of the list of 21 medical institutes that have been selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for the phase III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier on Friday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct the phase III trials for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, after receiving a thoroughly analysed recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC).

Read: Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 Vaccine 'Covaxin' To Begin Phase 3 Trials In Odisha

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 78,64,811 including 6,68,154 active cases. 70,78,123 people have recovered while 1,18,534 have died so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. Maharashtra, the most affected state in India, reported 6,059 new COVID-19 cases, 5,648 recoveries, and 112 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,45,020, with 14,60,755 recoveries and 43,264 deaths. Active cases stand at 1,40,486.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 78 Lakhs; RBI Governor Tests COVID Positive

Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been involved in heated moments while campaigning for the upcoming elections in the last couple of days, was yet again targeted by his rival Tejashwi Yadav in his latest tweet. Taking a swipe at the JD(U) chief, Yadav tweeted, "Nitish Kumar ji, who is tired, is running away from realities and rationalities. After ruining the future of the crores of youth in Bihar, he is now turning the pages of the past. It's clear, he is running out of steam," he added.

Read: CM Nitish Out Of Steam, Turning Pages Of Past: Tejashwi Yadav Wants Bihar To Forget Lalu?

Pak PM writes to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Pakistan PM Imran Khan who is cornered politically has now written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg seeking a 'ban on Islamophobia' and 'hate against Islam' in the social media platform, citing Facebook's ban on posts that 'criticize or questions the Holocaust' which had been applied by the social media giant after a protracted back-and-forth. In yet, another desperate attempt to target India, Imran Khan in his letter to Zuckerburg, referred to 'a pogrom' against Muslims via 'anti-Muslim laws' such as the NRC and the CAA. Further Imran Khan lied that there were targeted killings on Muslims in India and that they were also 'blamed for the spread of coronavirus'.

Read: Imran Khan Writes To Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg To Ban Faith-hate; Pre-warns Of Terrorism