Latest News: From Vikas Dubey's Encounter To India-China Disengagement; All Headlines Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed In Encounter

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. The gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a Policeman, after which he was shot dead by Police in an encounter. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

India & China Issue Statements of Progress In Disengagement

After completion of the diplomatic talks between India and China, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, issued a statement reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. The two countries held the 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Friday. Moreover, the progress of the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC in the Western Sector was reviewed.

Kerala Gold Scandal: NIA Registers FIR Against Swapna Suresh Under UAPA

A day after the MHA permitted the NIA to investigate the gold smuggling case in Kerala, it registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA will probe whether the gold smuggling was linked to activities detrimental to national security. It has been alleged that the money from the smuggled gold may have been used for terrorist activities. Accused Sarith Kumar is likely to be produced before the NIA court after July 15.

Centre Poses 79 Questions To 59 Banned Chinese Apps

After banning 59 Chinese applications in India over 'security concerns', the Centre has posed 79 questions to the apps on varying topics including financing, data security, funds, parent company, harvesting data of Indians, as per sources. These companies which include TikTok, Helo and Xiaomi have been given 3 weeks' time to answer these questions. Several companies have sought a meeting with the Information & Broadcast (I&B) Ministry to explain their business and data management.

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad And 22 Nearby Villages Under Complete Lockdown

In a massive development, Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, on Friday, has announced a complete lockdown in Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to 23. Moreover, 22 villages have been identified in rural parts of Pune district where this lockdown will be implemented. Only shops related to essential services like dairy and medical stores & and hospitals will remain open, said authorities. Maharashtra has 2,30,599 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 9667 deaths.

