Latest News: VK Singh On Pak's Pulwama Admission; Macron Posters In Mumbai; BJP Slams Cong

Gen VK Singh thanks Pakistan for vindicating India on Pulwama

Union Minister and former COAS Gen VK Singh said on Thursday that Pakistan's admission of involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack justifies India's stand and action after the attack. He said the admission should be utilised by India to tell the world that Pakistan needs to be blacklisted on FATF.

"I would like to thank him (Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry) for admitting the truth concerning Pulwama terror attack. We had said right in the beginning that all the leads point towards Pakistan. The government of India subsequently took action against the terrorists that were harboured in Pakistan," VK Singh said.

BJP asks MVA to explain Macron posters on Mumbai road

Amid widespread criticism of the radical extremism in France and a heated debate over French President Emmanuel Macron formally linking it to Islam, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday shared a viral video that shows a road plastered with posters of the European nation's President, while vehicles zoom past over it. Patra has claimed that it is a road in Mumbai and criticised the Maharashtra government for allowing such an incident to happen, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending solidarity to France against the terror attacks. He asked why the French President, who has vowed to fight against terror, is being insulted in Mumbai?

महाराष्ट्र सरकार,

ये आपके सरकार के राज में क्या हो रहा है?

भारत आज France के साथ खड़ी है ..जो जिहाद फ़्रान्स में हो रहा है,उस आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ हिंदुस्तान के PM ने फ़्रान्स के साथ मिल कर लड़ने की प्रतिज्ञा की है।

फिर मुंबई की सड़कों पर फ़्रान्स के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष का अपमान क्यों? pic.twitter.com/kb7PCCEY4S — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 30, 2020

BJP thinks Congress Neta's rally platforms collapsing is symbolic

As the election heat intensifies in Bihar, it appears falling from the stage is being an everyday affair for the Congress party. While on Thursday morning, Congress Jale candidate's stage collapsed, on Thursday evening, Congress leaders addressing a gathering in Bagahi Deoraj constituency also suffered the same fate. These sudden 'falls' in the Congress camp has given an opportunity to the BJP to take a jibe at the condition of the party and said, "The trend of the polls have started coming, RJD and their alliances, are falling over each other. Indeed public knows everything!"

EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 8th India-Mexico dialogue

The eighth India-Mexico Joint Commission meeting was held on Thursday virtually with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar co-chairing the meeting along with Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The Ministers reviewed the bilateral cooperation between both nations in several sectors including trade, investment, space, health, education and agriculture. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at having the opportunity to co-chair the session while adding that he is looking forward to working with Mexico.

Pleased to co-chair the 8th India-Mexico Joint Commission Meeting with FM @m_ebrard. Reviewed our cooperation in trade, investment, space, agriculture, health & pharmaceuticals, education and culture. pic.twitter.com/5BGFrBcZxB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2020

Prominent Indian-Americans among Biden’s core advisers

With one of the most divisive US Elections is just a few days away, a media report has claimed that two prominent Indian-Americans are among the "core advisers" of Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Bide. Reportedly, Dr Vivek Murthy, former US Surgeon General who was appointed by President Barack Obama and Harvard economist Raj Chetty have been guiding Biden on issues including COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, foreign policy and even climate change.

Trump faces major embarrassment with Kushner tapes

US President Donald Trump's 'camp' finds itself amidst a new controversy. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser White House Jared Kushner boasted in an April interview how the US President had cut the doctors and scientists advising him on the unfolding coronavirus pandemic. The new Kushner tapes, seen by CNN, reveal how Trump prioritised his political goals early in the pandemic and ignored science, even when around 40,000 people in the United States had already died from the virus.

