Latest News: WB CM's Letter To PM, Gadkari Blames Black Market For Remdesivir Shortage

US: Pentagon Confirms Sending Funds & Logistic Capabilities Amid Afghan Pullout

The United States Department of Defense informed on Thursday that additional troops and capabilities have been transferred to Afghanistan to boost security, which includes six additional B-52 Long Range Strike bombers and a package of 12 fighter bombers, In a press meet at Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said, "We will continue to support them after we retrograde with, with funding, with over-the-horizon logistics. We will remain partners with the Afghan government, with the Afghan military; and, and certainly, we hope, through our continued support, the Afghan security forces can be effective."

Read full story here

Uttar Pradesh Govt Equips 'gaushalas' With Oximeters; Clarifies 'for Staff, Not Cows'

As Uttar Pradesh's COVID conundrum continues, the Yogi government on Thursday, ordered to install oximeters and thermal scanners in the state's gaushalas'. While the state govt's press release claimed that the oximeters were for the cows, an official later clarified that the medical equipment was meant for people who work at the gaushalas'. Uttar Pradesh has 2,62,474 active cases and 11,22,669 and 14,151 fatalities.

UP orders gaushalas to be equipped with oximeters

A recent press release from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office also said the state government has issued instructions to set up help desks in every district for the welfare of cows, taking forward its cow protection agenda. The government has issued instructions that all cowsheds must strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol, and made wearing masks and frequent thermal screening mandatory there. The press release on cowsheds said the gaushalas' will be equipped with all the medical equipment such as oximeters and thermal scanners for cows and other animals as well.

Read full story here

Gadkari Blames Black Marketing Of Remdesivir Over Shortage, Says Availability Increased

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, visited Genetic Life Sciences (pharmacy) in Wardha, to oversee the production of Remdesivir injections amid a shortage. While talking about the drug given to critical COVID-19 patients, the transport minister said that earlier there was a shortage due to which several people lost their lives. The Government has increased the production and there will be enough availability of the drug, added Nitin Gadkari.

The union transport minister also blamed black marketing for the shortage of Remdesivir.

"But we tried (and to got manufacturing rights), Remdesivir will be provided to people at govt’s price. Now I think there'll be no black marketing or no person will die due to lack of it, there’s no reservation, can be provided to other states when there will be surplus," said Nitin Gadkari.

Read full story here

CM Mamata Writes To PM Modi, Urges Release of Funds Under PM-KISAN Scheme

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for all, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot another letter on Thursday requesting him to release funds to pay arrears to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. Reminding PM Modi about his speech during his Bengal visit where he had promised to release arrears of Rs 18,000 to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, she wrote that the state is yet to receive the funds.

Read full story here

MK Stalin Takes Oath As TN CM After 10-yr Wait; 33 Other Cabinet Mins Sworn In

Ushering in his maiden CM term, DMK supremo MK Stalin on Thursday, took oath as Tamil Nadu's 8th Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Chennai, after a long wait of 10 years. Apart from Stalin, 33 other cabinet members took oath along with him - with son Udhayanidhi missing a berth. Stalin - dubbed the CM-in-waiting - managed to trump AIADMK's EPS for the top post, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.

Read full story here