Latest News: West Bengal Phase 2 Voting; COVID-19 Phase Three Vaccination Begins And More

Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata after casting vote

As the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls gets underway, the focus is on the epicenter of the battle- Nandigram. After casting his vote, BJP candidate for Nandigram and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opponent Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday morning appealed to voters to come out and vote in large numbers. Before casting his vote, Adhikari was quoted saying, "Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development." Responding to Mamata's accusation of betrayal, Adhikari said, "Nobody knew Mamata Banerjee. Rajiv Gandhi had given her an identity. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had protected her. She was the one who first betrayed Rajiv Gandhi by breaking out from Congress and then betrayed Vajpayee Ji by leaving NDA. She is a betrayer." Get live updates here

Govt withdraws order slashing interest rates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the government has withdrawn the order that slashed interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes for the June quarter. While the PPF rate at 7.1% has been cut to 6.4%, the NSCs (national savings certificates) rates were cut to 5.9% from 6.8%. The interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. A tweet by the Finance Minister read "Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn." Read More

3rd Phase COVID vaccination begins

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India begins today. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.'The vaccination centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm. Read More

Maharashtra's COVID cases on rise

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March this year, which accounts for 88.23 per cent of the total number of cases reported in the previous five-month period, according to official data. Between October 1 last year and February 28, 2021, the state recorded 7,38,377 cases of coronavirus. The data shows the increased pace of the viral infection in March 2021 compared to previous months. One of the main reasons for it is the people not following "COVID-appropriate behaviour", say experts. Read More

PM Modi greets people on Utkala Dibasa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, which marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936, and said Odias have contributed immensely to India's progress. Odisha was made a separate province under the British in 1936 by splitting the Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people. It was called Orissa before its name was changed to Odisha in 2011. Read More

