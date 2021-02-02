Latest News: White House Condemns Gandhi Statue Vandalism; 21% Rise In Budget And More

Here are top stories this Tuesday morning

Over â‚¹18,000 Cr To MEA & â‚¹7,000 Cr in aid to 20 countries allocated

The Ministry of External Affairs has been allocated with â‚¹18,154.73 crores for the financial year 2021-22 in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. This year allocation is 21 % higher than the estimated â‚¹15,000 cr for 2020-21. It also includes the aid of â‚¹7,148.95 crores for 20 countries.

"A budget of â‚¹18154.73 crores has been allocated for MEA for the financial year 2021-22. This budget includes the aid of â‚¹7635.15 crore to 20 countries, international training programmes and also art and cultural heritage projects, as per the Budget statement”.

White House condemns Gandhi statue vandalism

The White House on Monday condemned the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a city in California. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference, "We certainly would have a concern about the desecration of monuments of Gandhi. Certainly, we would condemn that desecration and watch it closely," Psaki said. The city of Davis, in a statement, condemned the act of vandalism. The city said it sympathises with those who are grieving the destruction of the statue and promised a thorough investigation and full accountability for those who committed this crime.

Punjab CM launches ‘Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai’ mission

To accomplish the goal of 100 per cent potable piped water supply in all rural households by 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday launched the ‘Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai’ mission as part of the state government's campaign. He also inaugurated one Mega Surface Water Supply Scheme covering 85 villages in the Moga district, 144 new water supply schemes for 172 villages, 121 Arsenic, and Iron removal plants. The scheme is being funded by the World Bank, Jal Jeewan Mission of GoI, NABARD, and State Budget.

TDP, YSRCP dissatisfied with union budget

The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSRCP of Andhra Pradesh on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the Union Budget, saying that it has nothing new to offer to the people of the state. TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram said many promises made during the bifurcation of the state were still pending. "The union budget offered nothing to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many issues promised at the time of bifurcation of the state are still pending," he said. Pattabhiram added that YSRCP failed to get anything from the centre for the state.

'Budget 2021 An Extension Of Aatmanirbhar & RBI's Economic Package’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

On Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Union Budget 2021 should be seen as an extension of the Centre's Atmanirbhar and the Reserve Bank of India's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crore. He also added that this year's budget will uplift the country's economy and generate employment.

"Budget should be seen as an extension of Centre's Atmanirbhar and RBI's economic package of Rs 27 lakh crores. Companies like Apple under Production Linked Incentive of Rs 1,97,000 crores will be able to manufacture mobiles. This will generate employment," he said.

