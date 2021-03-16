Latest News: WHO Backs AstraZeneca Vaccine; India Slams Pak At UNHRC; UK PM To Visit India

UK PM to visit India in April

In an effort to boost opportunities for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April end, his office said on Monday. This will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union. Aiming to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its strong ties with the US, the British government will be laying out the nation's post-Brexit defence and foreign policy priorities. Calling the Indo-Pacific "the geopolitical center of the world", the government also noted that a British aircraft will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of Johnson's visit to India. Read Here

India slams Pak at UNHRC

Terming Pakistan as a "failed state" that should be held accountable for its state-sponsored terrorism, India on Monday urged the UN Human Rights Council to pay urgent attention to its deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of ethnic and religious minorities. In response to a statement by Pakistan's representative at the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council, India also said that Pakistan must stop preaching and focus on its responsibility towards the millions suffering in the country. Read Here

WHO and EU Drug Regulator Say AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe

After reports of serious blood clotting, a host of European countries halted their rollouts of AstraZeneca jabs on Monday. The World Health Organization and Europe's medicines watchdog, on the other hand, insisted it was safe to use. The organisations will reportedly hold special meetings this week after a host of countries over the matter. On Monday, Germany, Italy and France paused rollouts of the AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine; they were later joined by Spain, Portugal, Slovenia and Latvia. Read Here

28 nominations rejected in Assam

The nomination papers of the 28 of the total 408 candidates for the second phase of Assam assembly polls have been rejected during scrutiny, a spokesperson of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday. Altogether 408 candidates had filed their nominations for the 39 constituencies going to polls on April one and 28 of these were rejected during scrutiny on Monday, the spokesperson said. The last date of withdrawal for the second phase is March 17. Read Here

MHA says Census work to resume soon

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed a parliamentary panel on Monday that the collection of data for the census was likely to resume later this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the work to be stopped in 2020. Fieldwork related to housing conditions and amenities for Census 2021, delayed due to the pandemic, is likely to start this year, with the government sharing with a parliamentary panel a broad five-year item-wise distribution of activities related to the decennial exercise. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, in its report on the Demands for Grants for the ministry, said as per the broad item-wise and year-wise distribution of activities for the census, the conduct of pre-test for census and National Population Register (NPR) to test-check the mobile app and CMMS portal has been done during 2020-21. Read Here