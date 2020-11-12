Latest News: WHO Lauds India; US-Taiwan Ties Irk China; Shatrughan Sinha On Bihar Polls

Delhi air quality still 'very poor'

New Delhi's air quality still under 'very poor' category on November 11 morning even after experts said that the situation was “much better” compared to a few days ago when pollution levels were above the emergency threshold. A change in the wind direction from northwesterly to north-north easterly was cited as the reason behind the decrease in the pollution because it reduced the contribution of stubble burning significantly, reportedly according to government agencies and weather experts.

Shatrughan breaks silence on son Luv's Bihar poll loss

In the recently concluded Bihar Elections, Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from Bankipur seat in the heart of Patna lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin by over 27,000 votes. Son Luv’s defeat is the third in a row in the family. However, reacting to the loss, Sinha said that he is "extremely proud" of Luv. In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha thanked several people for their support and guidance.

Luv, we are extremely proud of you. Many could learn from you, working with sincerity, complete dedication & passion even better than me when I started out. This isn't the end, you are here to stay. Best wishes for the future ahead. We would like to thank everyone for their — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 11, 2020

PM Modi warns Mamata, TMC of violence against BJP workers

After NDA's victory in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed his party workers from the BJP headquarters in the national capital and made an indirect and sharp attack on West Bengal's ruling TMC - setting the tone and focus of the saffron party, for WB assembly elections next year. The BJP has alleged that many of its workers have been killed by the ruling TMC in the state where it has emerged as a main challenger to the Mamata Banerjee-led party. The TMC has denied it.

Owaisi on comparisons with Jinnah

On Wednesday, responding to senior journalist Kanchan Gupta, who had advised Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to not follow the path of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and present himself as 'sole spokesman of Muslims in India' and should continue to follow the Constitution of the country. To this, Owaisi responded by saying that India is too diverse for one person to be the sole spokesman of a group. He slammed the "stale talk of secularism/nationalism" by BJP-INC and claimed that people want an alternative.

Thank you for your kind words. India is too diverse for 1 person to be sole spokesman of a group. Our Bihar success proves that people are hungry for an alternative to BJP-INC's stale talk of secularism/nationalism. I want India's diversity to be celebrated....[1/2] https://t.co/IWLJv2Wke8 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 11, 2020

WHO welcomes India's role in global health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO chief then thanked PM Modi for his strong commitment to Covax and making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good.

Namaste, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for a very productive call on how to strengthen our collaboration & advance access to knowledge, research and training in traditional medicine globally. @WHO welcomes India's 🇮🇳 leading role in global health, & to universal health coverage. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 11, 2020

China irked over growing US-Taiwan ties

China has yet again expressed its displeasure over the growing relations between the United States and Taiwan. This time, Beijing is irked over the upcoming US-Taiwan economic partnership dialogue and has called on Washington to 'stop exchange or contacts' with Taipei It has further asked the US to stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Webin, while addressing a briefing on Monday, urged the US to adhere to the one-China principle.

"China consistently opposes official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region. We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan," said Wang.

