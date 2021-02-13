Latest News: WHO Warns Against Easing Restrictions; Trump Impeachment Charge 'lie'; & More

WHO Warns Against Easing COVID Restrictions

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a media briefing said that the dip in coronavirus cases all across the world is encouraging. With this, he also warned against relaxing restrictions that have helped curb the spread of the deadly virus. Tedros revealed that the number of reported cases globally has declined for the fourth week in a row. Also, the number of deaths also fell for the second consecutive week.

Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Know 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Slogan: Haryana Home Minister

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday lashed out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' remark and said that the slogan for the country's family planning campaign was given by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This comes after Rahul on Thursday had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system as also "break the spine of farmers" and invoked the family planning slogan 'Hum do Hamare do', as he attacked the government saying that just four people are running the country. "Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are," he said.

Trump's Defence Lawyers Say Incitement To Insurrection Charge A 'monstrous Lie'

Former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment charge of ‘incitement to insurrection’, according to defence lawyers, is a “monstrous lie”. As Trump’s second historic impeachment trial is ongoing, his defence lawyers presented evidence in front of the US Senate to prove former President’s innocence. Lawyer Michael van der Veen called the entire impeachment proceedings against Trump a “politically motivated witch hunt" by the Democrats. Donald Trump is accused of causing the riots in the US Capitol on January 6 that left at least five people dead. However, he denies the charge.

VCK MP Accuses TN Govt Of Showing 'Anti-Dalit Attitude'

Upset over the delay in the formation of a commission for Scheduled Caste (SC) in Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi (VCK) MP Ravikumar moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The VCK MP alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was reluctant to set up a commission for SC despite the Centre asking all state governments to start their own commission for SCs.

Delhi Police Constable Beaten By Farm Law Protesters

A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday, according to a report by news agency ANI. The policeman, identified as Jitender Rana, is posted at Nangloi police station. The policeman had gone to the protest site to paste posters of protesting farmers who had gone missing since the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the tractor parade rally, a senior police officer said. The injured policeman was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

