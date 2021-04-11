Latest News:Tika Utsav begins today; India inks pact with Sri Lanka; WHO laments imbalance

PM Modi's 'Tika Utsav' Initiative To Vaccinate Maximum People To Fight COVID Begins Today

‘Tika Utsav’ or vaccine festival, at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to begin in the country from today. To be observed between April 11-14, the event aims to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people in the country. This comes amid a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases across the country.

India Signs Air Bubble Pact With Sri Lanka; Flights To Resume Soon: Aviation Ministry

India has finalised a bilateral air bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, allowing the operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday. With this, India now maintains such pacts with 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

WHO Laments 'shocking Imbalance' In Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine Across Countries

Amid the sudden surge of Coronavirus cases in India, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a briefing on Friday said that there is a "shocking imbalance" in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries. Speaking further, WHO Director-General said that out of 220 countries and economies, 194 have now started vaccination and 26 have not. Out of these 26 countries, 7 have received vaccines and could start, while 5 countries should receive their COVID vaccine in the coming days.

Tedros Adhanom Ghenreyesus said, "That leaves 14 countries who have not yet begun vaccination, for a range of reasons. Some have not requested vaccines through COVAX, some are not yet ready, and some plan to start in the coming weeks and months."

Two-week Lockdown Likely In Maharashtra; CM Uddhav To Take Final Decision At Meeting Today

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a final call on imposing a statewide lockdown after holding a key meeting of the Covid-19 task force on Sunday. He held an all-party meeting on Saturday where the matter was discussed with Opposition leaders at length.

Vaccinated Individuals Can Apply For Extra Rebate In Property Tax, Says North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Saturday that owners of residential properties and their eligible family members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab can apply to avail additional rebate in payment of property tax. He said a circular was issued on Friday seeking approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"According to the circular, owners or taxpayers of residential properties only, will have the special incentive of getting a further rebate of 5% in payment of property tax, over and above the 15% rebate enjoyed on timely payment of the annual tax if they are eligible for vaccination and vaccinated, and so are their eligible family members," he said.

