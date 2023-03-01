Lathmar Holi: Watch How Mathura's Barsana Celebrates The Festival In Traditional Way

Holi, one of the biggest Hindu festivals in India is the festival of colors but Mathura’s Barsana has its unique way of celebrating the festival with great pomp and show.

Barsana in Mathura is famous for its ‘Lathmar Holi’ celebration observed on February 28, honoring, Radha and Krishna.

Women wield batons to playfully hit men

Tuesday, February 28, in the historic village of Barsana, the home of Radha Rani, men splashed women with color while women "playfully" hit the men to chase them away.

History of Lathmar Holi

Legend has it that when, Lord Krishna visited Barsana to spray colours on his beloved, Radha and her friends playfully hit him with sticks and drove him out of the town. Lathmar Holi seeks to recreate that.

In Mathura, Holi is observed for about 25 days. It is observed differently depending on the area. At Ramanreti in Gokul, "Phoolo kee Holi" (Holi of flowers) was celebrated on Friday. Lathmar Holi was played in Barsana on February 28 and Nandgaon the next day. Rangbharni in Vrindavan follows it.

On Tuesday, extensive security preparations were undertaken for the festival in Barsana. According to the officials, there were six additional SPs, 14 police circle officers, 60 inspectors/SHOs, 300 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables, 40 women sub-inspectors, 130 women constables, four traffic inspectors, 50 traffic sub-inspectors, and five companies of the PAC.