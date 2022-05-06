Latur man uses book on Sant Tukaram's 'abhangs' as wedding invite

Latur, May 6 (PTI) A family in Latur in Maharashtra has chosen of a novel way of spreading the teachings of the renowned Sant Tukaram.

They have decided to print the wedding card of their nephew at the start of a book that contains 50 of the saint's 'abhangs' (a form of devotional poetry sung in praise of Lord Vitthal).

"Copies of Dr AH Salunkhe's 84-page book 'Sant Tukaram Nivdak Abhang' will be gifted to the guests at my nephew's wedding and will also serve as an invite. The aim is to spread the teachings of the revered saint," Latur resident and former Maratha Seva Sangh district president Vaibhav Talekar said.

"The 50 abhangs in the book are on topics of parents, household responsibilities, time, virtue, conscience, association with saints, agriculture, behavior etc, which will be of use to everybody as these are an ocean of thoughts," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

