‘Law Always Prevails’: CM Himanta Hits Out At Khera After He Tenders Unconditional Apology

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responding to the arrest and apology of Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed hope that following the developments, the sanctity of public spaces will be maintained and that foul language will not be used in political discourse.

Notably, Pawan Khera was arrested by the Assam Police yesterday in connection with an FIR over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s father, a day of high drama that began with him being deplaned from a flight to Raipur and his party leaders protesting on the tarmac.

The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7)



We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end. pic.twitter.com/kaAnuMS2W0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2023

‘No one will use uncivilised language in political discourse’

Hoping uncivilised language will not be used in public discourse, CM Sarma posted on Twitter, the SC court order releasing Pawan Khera on interim bail till February 28. “The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology. We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end," he tweeted.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a bid to mock the Prime Minister, had asked what problem does 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?' Khera replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das, in reference to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.